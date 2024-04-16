3 Divas Who Are Helping The Community With Their Philanthropic Works

'The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others' said Mahatma Gandhi. Some of our famous celebrities are doing a philanthropic work which helps the community we live in.
Here are a few such leading ladies who lead from the front when it comes to social action:
1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas
This talented actress is not only a producer and singer but also a philanthropist. Priyanka Chopra holds great importance for girls' education and female empowerment as a whole.
She extends her work beyond her big screen where she has also leveraged her platform as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador to champion children's rights.
2. Jacqueline Fernandez
This vegan actress has an immense love for animals. She have also received International Humanitarian Award for her international efforts.
Jacqueline Gernandez's 'You Only Live Once' (YOLO) Foundation aims in providing food and support for animal welfare by partnering with NGOs this emphasizing kindness in action.
3. Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif helps the underprivileged children by collaborating with her mother's NGOs and with others like Relief Projects India and Mercy Home. Her personal commitment towards the NGOs is shown through her active acts of fundraising and donations.
Beyond the entertainment industry, these actors continue to render their service to society by bringing betterment to others through their social media platforms. This leaves a lasting impact on the society and creates a difference.