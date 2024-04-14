Art & Entertainment

Exploring Bollywood's Iconic Trios That Ruled The Silver Screen

Trios are always special. Here comes five such trios which made us burst out in laughter and stir our souls through their drama.

An image from 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' Photo: Filmfare.com
info_icon

Trios are always special. Especially trios on bollywood movies have left an indeniable mark on the heart of the viewers. The dynamic chemistry and unforgettable performances of trios in movies have entertained us more.

Advertisement

1. Ajay Devgn - Arshad Warsi - Sharman Joshi ('Golmaal')

'Golmaal'
'Golmaal' Photo: Hindustantimes.com
info_icon

The series of 'Golmaal' made us laugh our heart out. Sharman's innocent charm Arshad's timing in comics and Ajay Devgn's humor made the series unforgettable with immense entertainment,friendship and laughter.

Advertisement

2. Akshay Kumar - Paresh Rawal - Suniel Shetty ('Hera Pheri')

'Hera Pheri' turned out to be a cult classic with the most memorable comedy scenes. This iconic trio just created a beautiful magic on screen which would remain evergreen in our hearts. Akshay's mischievous acting, Paresh's amazing comic timing and the simplicity of Suniel makes 'Hera Pheri' an unforgettable movie to watch.

3. Avinash Tiwary - Pratik Gandhi - Divyendu ('Madgaon Express')

'Madgaon Express'
'Madgaon Express' Photo: Imdb.com
info_icon

This young and talented trio gave a dynamic performance and have earned the love from their fans through 'Madgaon Express'. Their new-age comedy and amazing comic timing gave a fresh and entertaining experience to the audience

Advertisement

4. Hrithik Roshan - Abhay Deol - Farhan Akhtar ('Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara')

A picture from the film 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'
A picture from the film 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' Photo: Indiatimes.com
info_icon

This trio in 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' have showed us the importance of living in the moment and to cherish every experience in life. Hritik Roshan's charm, Farhan Akhtar's zest for life and Abhay Deol's wit made this film an interesting one to watch.

Advertisement

5. Aamir Khan - Saif Ali Khan - Akshaye Khanna ('Dil Chahta Hai')

The film 'Dil Chahta Hai' turned out to be a timeless classic with the performances of Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna. This movie redefined friendship for this era with the wonderful portrayal of friends navigating through the ups and downs together in their lives.

Which among these trios is your favorite? Share with us which of these trios remind you of your friends.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch