5 Directors Who've Left A Lasting Impression With Their Movies Recently

The thirst for good content among the people have increased today. Today's audience are looking for new and creative content. Here is a list of directors who left a lasting impression with their innovative directorial works that makes them stand out.
1. Aditya Suhas Jambhale
This National Award winning director's political drama 'Article 370' joined the Rs.100 crore club at the global box office. This film featured Yami Gautam and Priyamani in lead and pivotal roles respectively and also garnered more critical acclaim. It was a big commercial success and left an undeniable mark in Aditya Suhas Jambhale's career.
2. Vikas Bahl
'Shaitaan' of Vikas Bahl stands as an interesting landmark in the history of Indian horror cinema. This horror thriller features Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyotika, Janaki Bodiwala and Anngad Raj in important roles. This horror stands as a very good example from the land of rich culture in mystical arts, mythology, tantra and Vashikaran and the science of hypnotism.
3. Jasmeet K Reen
Debuting as a full-fledged director, Jasmeet K Reen's first movie is titled as 'Darlings'. It's Alia Bhatt's first production under her banner Eternal Sunshine Priductions. 'Darlings' stars Alia Bhatt, Vijay Verma, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew and others.
4. Amit Rai
Directed by Amit Rai, 'Oh My God 2' has Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles. The film has an excellent courtroom drama sequel which one shouldn't miss. The film also has Yami Gautam who plays the role of an opposing lawyer against a Lord Shiva devotee who is none but Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi).
5. Sameer Vidwans
Sameer's debut film 'Satya Prem Ki Katha' which starred Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani was a commercial success. It also received good reviews from movie critics and turned out to be a milestone for Sameer. This Marathi film director's Hindi debut 'Satya Prem Ki Katha' had an appreciable subject matter which is the main reason for it's success as it was presented in a compelling way.
