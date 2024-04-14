5 Directors Who've Left A Lasting Impression With Their Movies Recently

Sameer's debut film 'Satya Prem Ki Katha' which starred Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani was a commercial success. It also received good reviews from movie critics and turned out to be a milestone for Sameer. This Marathi film director's Hindi debut 'Satya Prem Ki Katha' had an appreciable subject matter which is the main reason for it's success as it was presented in a compelling way.