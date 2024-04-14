Art & Entertainment

5 Directors Who've Left A Lasting Impression With Their Movies Recently

Today's audiences are looking for new and creative content. Here is a list of directors who left a lasting impression with their innovative directorial works that makes them stand out.

Directors Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The thirst for good content among the people have increased today. Today's audience are looking for new and creative content. Here is a list of directors who left a lasting impression with their innovative directorial works that makes them stand out.

Advertisement

1. Aditya Suhas Jambhale

Aditya Suhas Jambhale
Aditya Suhas Jambhale Photo: Gec.ac.in
info_icon

This National Award winning director's political drama 'Article 370' joined the Rs.100 crore club at the global box office. This film featured Yami Gautam and Priyamani in lead and pivotal roles respectively and also garnered more critical acclaim. It was a big commercial success and left an undeniable mark in Aditya Suhas Jambhale's career.

Advertisement

2. Vikas Bahl

Vikas Bahl
Vikas Bahl Photo: Mid-day.com
info_icon

'Shaitaan' of Vikas Bahl stands as an interesting landmark in the history of Indian horror cinema. This horror thriller features Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyotika, Janaki Bodiwala and Anngad Raj in important roles. This horror stands as a very good example from the land of rich culture in mystical arts, mythology, tantra and Vashikaran and the science of hypnotism.

3. Jasmeet K Reen

Jasmeet K Reen
Jasmeet K Reen Photo: Drytickets.com.au
info_icon

Debuting as a full-fledged director, Jasmeet K Reen's first movie is titled as 'Darlings'. It's Alia Bhatt's first production under her banner Eternal Sunshine Priductions. 'Darlings' stars Alia Bhatt, Vijay Verma, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew and others.

Advertisement

4. Amit Rai

Amit Rai
Amit Rai Photo: Wikipedia.org
info_icon

Directed by Amit Rai, 'Oh My God 2' has Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles. The film has an excellent courtroom drama sequel which one shouldn't miss. The film also has Yami Gautam who plays the role of an opposing lawyer against a Lord Shiva devotee who is none but Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi).

Advertisement

5. Sameer Vidwans

Sameer Vidwans
Sameer Vidwans Photo: Hindustantimes.com
info_icon

Sameer's debut film 'Satya Prem Ki Katha' which starred Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani was a commercial success. It also received good reviews from movie critics and turned out to be a milestone for Sameer. This Marathi film director's Hindi debut 'Satya Prem Ki Katha' had an appreciable subject matter which is the main reason for it's success as it was presented in a compelling way.

Which among these films would you like to rewatch? Share with us.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch