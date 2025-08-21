Football

Toluca Vs Orlando City, Leagues Cup QF: Lions Clinch Semifinal Spot With 6-5 Penalty Win

Orlando City SC are through to the Leagues Cup semifinals after a nail-biting 6-5 penalty shootout win over Toluca at Dignity Health Sports Park. The game ended 0-0 after 90 minutes, leaving it all to the spot-kicks, and Pedro Gallese calmly slotted the decisive penalty to send the Lions through. That sets up a mouthwatering semifinal clash against Inter Miami CF. Both teams fought hard and gave it their all, but it was Orlando City who kept their cool when it mattered most.

Updated on:
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final match Deportivo Toluca FC Vs Orlando City SC_Pedro Gallese
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Deportivo Toluca FC Vs Orlando City SC | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Orlando City SC goalkeeper Pedro Gallese celebrates after he kicked the game-winning penalty kick during the second half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match, in Carson, California.

2/10
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final match Deportivo Toluca FC Vs Orlando City SC_Pedro Gallese
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Deportivo Toluca FC Vs Orlando City SC | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Orlando City SC goalkeeper Pedro Gallese kicks the game-winning penalty kick during the second half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match, in Carson, California.

3/10
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final match Deportivo Toluca FC Vs Orlando City SC_Juan Domínguez
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Deportivo Toluca FC Vs Orlando City SC | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Toluca midfielder Juan Domínguez, top, trips over Orlando City SC midfielder César Araujo during the second half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Carson, California.

4/10
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final match Deportivo Toluca FC Vs Orlando City SC_Rodrigo Schlegel
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Deportivo Toluca FC Vs Orlando City SC | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Orlando City SC defender Rodrigo Schlegel, left, and Toluca forward Robert Morales go after the ball during the second half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Carson, California.

5/10
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final match Deportivo Toluca FC Vs Orlando City SC_Héctor Herrera
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Deportivo Toluca FC Vs Orlando City SC | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Toluca midfielder Héctor Herrera, left, and Orlando City SC defender Rodrigo Schlegel battle for the ball during the second half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Carson, California.

6/10
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final match Deportivo Toluca FC Vs Orlando City SC_Eduard Atuesta
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Deportivo Toluca FC Vs Orlando City SC | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Orlando City SC midfielder Eduard Atuesta, left, and Toluca midfielder Marcel Ruiz go after the ball during the first half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Carson, California.

7/10
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final match Deportivo Toluca FC Vs Orlando City SC_Franco Romero
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Deportivo Toluca FC Vs Orlando City SC | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Toluca midfielder Franco Romero, right, kicks as Orlando City SC forward Marco Pasalic defends during the first half of a Leagues Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Carson, California.

8/10
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final match Deportivo Toluca FC Vs Orlando City SC_Luis García
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Deportivo Toluca FC Vs Orlando City SC | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Toluca goalkeeper Luis García, right, stops a shot by Orlando City SC defender Robin Jansson during the first half of a Leagues Cup semifinal soccer match in Carson, California.

9/10
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final match Deportivo Toluca FC Vs Orlando City SC_Luis Muriel
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Deportivo Toluca FC Vs Orlando City SC | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Orlando City SC forward Luis Muriel, left, and Toluca midfielder Bruno Méndez battle for the ball during the first half of a Leagues Cup semifinal soccer match in Carson, California.

10/10
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final match Deportivo Toluca FC Vs Orlando City SC_Rodrigo Schlegel
Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Final: Deportivo Toluca FC Vs Orlando City SC | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Orlando City SC defender Rodrigo Schlegel, left, falls as he battles with Toluca forward Dias Joao during the first half of a Leagues Cup semifinal soccer match in Carson, California.

