Football

Toluca Vs Orlando City, Leagues Cup QF: Lions Clinch Semifinal Spot With 6-5 Penalty Win

Orlando City SC are through to the Leagues Cup semifinals after a nail-biting 6-5 penalty shootout win over Toluca at Dignity Health Sports Park. The game ended 0-0 after 90 minutes, leaving it all to the spot-kicks, and Pedro Gallese calmly slotted the decisive penalty to send the Lions through. That sets up a mouthwatering semifinal clash against Inter Miami CF. Both teams fought hard and gave it their all, but it was Orlando City who kept their cool when it mattered most.