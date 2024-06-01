Pankaj Tripathi, born on 28 September 1976, is a distinguished Indian actor known for his outstanding contributions to Hindi cinema. Hailing from the Belsand village in Bihar, he emerged as the youngest among four siblings in a Bhojpuri-speaking family. His early artistic inclinations were evident in local plays in his village, showcasing a passion that would later propel him to prominence in the world of acting. Transitioning from rural life to education, Tripathi studied at the Institute of Hotel Management, Hajipur. However, his true calling led him to the National School of Drama in Delhi. Initially appearing in minor roles in productions like 'Omkara,' 'Raavan,' and 'Agneepath,' Tripathi's breakthrough occurred with his significant role as Sultan in the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' films in 2012, earning him widespread acclaim. Notably, his performance in 'Newton' garnered a National Film Award – Special Mention, while 'Mimi' earned him both the National Film Award and the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.