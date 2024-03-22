On Bihar Diwas, We Track 4 Actors From The State Who Have Become India's Favourites

Mishra made his acting debut in the 1995 film 'Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India!', but he attracted notice because of his work in the television sitcom, 'Office Office'. The show was a satirical take on corruption in India, with Pankaj Kapur in the lead role. More recently, he was seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and the made-for-OTT crime thriller 'Bhakshak', starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.