World Theatre Day: 7 Versatile Bollywood Actors Who Were Theatre Artists Earlier

Manoj Bajpayee

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most successful celebs we have in Bollywood. Though he gave some stellar performances in the early stage of his career, it took him a while to get his due in the industry. With the web series 'The Family Man' (2019), Manoj Bajpayee was reborn as 'Manoj Bajpayee 2.0' and today he is ruling the OTT space. But did you know, he started his acting career with theatre? The National School of Drama, alum, did several plays before making his debut in Bollywood. With a one-minute role in 'Drohkaal' (1994), Manoj made his feature film debut and then starred in Shekhar Kapur's 'Bandit Queen' (1994). 'Satya', 'Kaun?, 'Shool', 'Raajneeti', and 'Gangs of Wasseypur' among others are some of the movies where he proved his versatality and won several accolades. Manoj has several projects in his kitty; one is 'Bhaiyaaji' that marks his 100th film.