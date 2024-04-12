Ajay Devgn To Kriti Sanon - Actors Who Will Grace The Silver Screen Multiple Times In 2024

Bollywood is always coming up with scripts after scripts. To support it, there are some actors who prefer to keep the machine of their work running as long as they are getting the scripts that they prefer. This shows their commitment and passion towards their art and fans. What's more commendable is that despite of the hectic schedules, they manage to balance their projects and keep up their on-point performances.
Here are some of your favourite celebrities who will come to meet you not once but multiple times in the theatre in 2024:
Advertisement
1. Ajay Devgn
One of the most talented Bollywood actors who has been proving his range of projects for decades now, Ajay Devgn, has no plans of keeping it slow this year. He is known for roles ranging from playing a cop to playing a comic role. In 2024, the iconic star will appear in four projects that have been announced. He has his signature reprising role as Singham in 'Singham Again', a football based sport drama 'Maidaan', 'Raid 2' and an action thriller 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'.
Advertisement
2. Patralekhaa
So far Patralekhaa has been the most exciting actress but she has appeared in selective projects. However, 2024 is slated different for her and very happening for her fans. The actress will be seen in diverse range of genres. She will star in 'IC 814' which is a hostage film, 'Wild Wild Punjab' which is a comedy, and a biopic titled 'Phule'. Additionally, she will also be a part of a historical fiction series 'Gulkanda Tales'.
3. Kriti Sanon
One of the most happening actresses of Bollywood, Kriti Sanon, has proved her versatility across genres till date. She is one of the most frequently seen faces with multiple releases year by year and exciting roles. She has already delivered two hits this year 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' and 'Crew'. Next she is gearing up for a comedy film 'Do Patti' and has yet another untitled project in her kitty.
Advertisement
4. Pankaj Tripathi
One of the most respected and legendary actor whose mere presence on-screen can make you his fan, Pankaj Tripathi, has a very diverse and filled 2024 on work front. His fans have a lot coming their way with the sequels to his much loved and appreciated previous projects. He will be seen in 'Criminal Justice 3' and 'Mirzapur 3'. He has already given two movies this year namely 'Main Atal Hoon' and 'Murder Mubarak'. He will also be seen in 'Stree 2' slated for release this year.
Which of these actors and their films are you most excited for?