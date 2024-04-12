Ajay Devgn To Kriti Sanon - Actors Who Will Grace The Silver Screen Multiple Times In 2024

One of the most respected and legendary actor whose mere presence on-screen can make you his fan, Pankaj Tripathi, has a very diverse and filled 2024 on work front. His fans have a lot coming their way with the sequels to his much loved and appreciated previous projects. He will be seen in 'Criminal Justice 3' and 'Mirzapur 3'. He has already given two movies this year namely 'Main Atal Hoon' and 'Murder Mubarak'. He will also be seen in 'Stree 2' slated for release this year.