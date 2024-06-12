Art & Entertainment

Shooting Begins For Vijay Varma-Starrer 'Matka King', Which Is About A Cotton Trader & Gambling

The makers of Vijay Varma-starrer 'Matka King' on Wednesday announced the commencement of filming for the upcoming crime thriller, and unveiled a new poster of the actor.

Vijay Varma
Vijay Varma Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The makers of Vijay Varma-starrer 'Matka King' on Wednesday announced the commencement of filming for the upcoming crime thriller, and unveiled a new poster of the actor.

Taking to social media, the makers shared a fresh poster of Vijay, in which we can see him wearing a white shirt giving vibes of the 90s, and is seen throwing playing cards. The post is captioned: "Ready to place our bet! #MatkaKing soon but filming now." 'Matka King' is a fictional tale set in 1960s Mumbai, where an enterprising cotton trader who craves legitimacy and respect starts a new gambling game dubbed ‘Matka’. This game takes the city by storm, democratising a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite.

The series also features an ensemble cast including Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover and Siddharth Jadhav in pivotal roles. Produced by multiple Siddharth Roy Kapur and Nagraj Manjule along with Gargi Kulkarni, Ashish Aryan, and Ashwini Sidwani, under the banner of Roy Kapur Films, the series is directed by Nagraj and written by Abhay Koranne, along with Manjule. Currently in production, the series will be released on Prime Video. Meanwhile, Vijay was last seen in the streaming mystery thriller film 'Murder Mubarak', alongside Pankaj Tripathi, and Sara Ali Khan. He next has 'Suriya43', and 'Ul Jalool Ishq' in the pipeline.

