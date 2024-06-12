Shooting Begins For Vijay Varma-Starrer 'Matka King', Which Is About A Cotton Trader & Gambling

The series also features an ensemble cast including Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover and Siddharth Jadhav in pivotal roles. Produced by multiple Siddharth Roy Kapur and Nagraj Manjule along with Gargi Kulkarni, Ashish Aryan, and Ashwini Sidwani, under the banner of Roy Kapur Films, the series is directed by Nagraj and written by Abhay Koranne, along with Manjule. Currently in production, the series will be released on Prime Video. Meanwhile, Vijay was last seen in the streaming mystery thriller film 'Murder Mubarak', alongside Pankaj Tripathi, and Sara Ali Khan. He next has 'Suriya43', and 'Ul Jalool Ishq' in the pipeline.