'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason

Pankaj Jha revealed that Anurag Kashyap had promised him a role in 'Gangs Of Wasseypur.' The role, later, went to Pankaj Tripathi.

Pankaj Jha, Anurag Kashyap Photo: X
After the release of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Panchayat 3’, Pankaj Jha has become the talk of the town. The actor plays the role of Vidhayak Chandrakishore Singh in the series. In a recent interview, he spoke about losing a role in Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur.’ The role was, later, played by Pankaj Tripathi. The actor also slammed the director for this decision.

In a conversation with Digital Commentary, Pankaj Jha revealed that Anurag Kashyap had promised him the role of Sultan Qureshi in ‘Gangs Of Wasseypr.’ The actor recalled that he was busy with a shoot in Patna and told the director that he would return in two days. However, when he returned, he found out that Kashyap had already cast Pankaj Tripathi in that role.

The actor was also asked if this decision had hurt him. He mentioned that he was unbothered by it and if he let incidents like this affect him, the ‘backstabbers’ would him. He mentioned that he is content with how things panned out and he does not want to reflect on the past. In a previous interview, he accused Tripathi of romanticizing his struggle and stealing ‘another actor’s slippers.’

Jha stated that he was a ‘director-making actor.’ Taking the example of his previous films, he continued, “While films like ‘Satya’ and ‘Gulaal’ create actors, they also make directors. But there are so many timid and spineless people here that they can’t even keep their word.” Talking about his current equation with Kashyap, he said, “Nevertheless, I still love Anurag very much and have no complaints against anyone.”

Jha and Kashyap had previously worked in ‘Gulaal’ and ‘Black Friday.’ He has worked in films like ‘Monsoon Wedding’, ‘Anwar’, ‘Company’, ‘Matrubhoomi’, and ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi.’

