Pankaj Tripathi Turns Producer With Perfect Family; India’s First-Ever Series To Release On YouTube With A Pay Model

Pankaj Tripathi's Perfect Family stars Gulshan Devaiah, Neha Dhupia, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Girija Oak and others.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi turns producer for a series on YouTube Photo: Instagram
Actor Pankaj Tripathi is turning producer for the first time for a series called Perfect Family, releasing on November 27.

It stars Neha Dhupia, Gulshan Devaiah, Seema and Manoj Pahwa, and Girija Oak.

Perfect Family will be India’s first-ever series to release on a pay model on YouTube.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has turned producer for the first time with a YouTube series, Perfect Family. The eight-episode dramedy is directed by Sachin Pathak and created by Palak Bhambri, with a stellar ensemble including Gulshan Devaiah, Neha Dhupia, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Girija Oak and others.

Perfect Family will premiere on JAR Series’ official YouTube channel, with the first two episodes available for free permanently. The remaining episodes can be accessed through a single one-time Rs 59 purchase.

Presented as a JAR Series and produced by Ajay Rai under the JAR Pictures banner and Mohit Chhabra, the show becomes India’s first-ever long-format series to launch on YouTube under a structured pay model, following Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, which also opted for a direct YouTube release post its theatrical run.

About Perfect Family

The show is about a typical family, and explores the stigma around therapy in India with a comedic take on it. It will show how the family is forced to go for family therapy owing to a situation involving their young daughter.

The eight episodes will be approximately 35–40 minutes each. It will premiere on November 27, 2025.

Pankaj Tripathi on turning producer

Tripathi shared, “Perfect Family is incredibly close to my heart, not just for its story but also for the bold distribution path we’re choosing.'

He also said that producing his first series on a pay model felt both "refreshing and essential."

"When I first heard the idea, I was immediately moved. It’s a real story told with a warm, humorous touch. Sachin has approached a sensitive topic with such empathy and balance that I believe families everywhere will see a part of themselves in this show. I hope viewers embrace the series and this new way of bringing stories to them,” added the National award-winning actor.

Published At:
