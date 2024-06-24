Pankaj Tripathi: Before ‘Mirzapur’ Became A Global Phenomenon, We Were Just 'The Cast'

Pankaj credits 'Mirzapur' for the stardom he enjoys today. “It's ‘Mirzapur’ that has transformed us into stars. After season 1, the reaction I received from fans, especially women, took me by surprise. It made me realise that ‘Kaleen Bhaiya’ is unlike any other don Indian audiences have ever seen on celluloid,” he said. Pankaj added: “As opposed to conventional mafias and dons, he effectively puts up a facade of being soft-spoken, ethical, and trustworthy. Kaleen Bhaiya is not your run-of-the-mill criminal, which makes him truly stand out among others.” “We, as humans, have multiple facets to ourselves, and Kaleen Bhaiya is a perfect depiction of the same.”