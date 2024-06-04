Anurag Kashyap On Actors' Rising Demands And Entourage Costs: It’s Not A Holiday

He further talked about the trend of big-budget films not working lately, and said that the makers aren’t spending on just the film, but also on the paraphernalia and the entourage. “One thing people need to understand is that when we make a film, we’re working, we’re creating something. It’s not a holiday, it’s not a picnic. A lot of money that is spent doesn’t go into making the film. You’re shooting in the middle of a jungle, but one car will be sent to the city three hours away specifically to get you that five-star burger you want,” he said.