'Bad Cop' Teaser: Anurag Kashyap And Gulshan Devaiah Shine As They Lock Horns As Villain And Cop

'Bad Cop' Teaser: Anurag Kashyap plays the villain, Kazbe while Gulshan Devaiah plays a fierce cop, Karan who is on a mission to chase down the former.

Anurag Kashyap and Gulshan Devaiah starrer 'Bad Cop' teaser Photo: Instagram
Filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap and Gulshan Devaiah have come together for Disney+ Hotstar's Indian series 'Bad Cop'. The show was official announced today, May 31 with an intriguing teaser video.

The upcoming series is adapted from RTL’s German show 'Bad Cop: Kriminell Gut' (2017). The Indian version is written by Rensil D’Silva and directed by 'Crakk' fame Aditya Datt. Anurag plays the villain, Kazbe while Devaiah plays a fierce cop, Karan who is on a mission to chase down the former. The show also stars Harleen Sethi, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Aishwarya Sushmita in pivotal roles.

Sharing the teaser of 'Bad Cop' on his Instagram handle, Anurag wrote in Hindi, ''क से कज़बे. क से कमीना. क से कमिंग सून!Hotstar Specials: #BadCop Coming Soon! (sic)''.

Watch 'Bad Cop' teaser here.

We all know how great Kashyap is as a filmmaker and he has wowed us with his acting chops as well. In 'Bad Cop', he looks menacing as Kazbe, the villain. Gulshan, who too is a terrific actor looks equally promising. It will be a treat for their fans to watch both sharing the same screen space in the thriller.

As per a report in Variety, Anurag Kashyap said, “I have created a lot of characters that are gory, quirky, dark and many more things but believe it or not it was difficult for me to be one. Kazbe is someone who doesn’t think too much before doing anything, he just does it. He is a dreadful, eccentric, nefarious and a quintessential villain. I had to bite into the intricacies of this character and make it my own.”

Gulshan Devaiah added that the action was a bit tough, particularly the running, which challenged him because he is not used to doing action and physically built for it. However, he enjoyed working with Anurag, and it was fun for him to do scenes and action with him. ''I never expected to be acting with him,'' he said.

