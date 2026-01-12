'Rejection Is Redirection': KPop Demon Hunters Singer EJAE Delivers Teary Acceptance Speech After Golden Globe Win

It was indeed a "golden" night for KPop Demon Hunters as director Maggie Kang scripted history by becoming the first Asian woman ever to win the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature. Singer-songwriter EJAE became the first Korean-American to take home a Golden Globe for co-writing Golden. It won the Best Original Song award, beating some of the strong contenders such as Wicked: For Good, Avatar: Fire and Ash, Sinners, and Train Dreams.