BAFTA 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Light Up Stage With Electrifying Golden Performance

Golden takes over the BAFTA Awards 2026 stage

The trio, who lend their voices to fictional K-pop group Huntr/X in Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters, delivered their first live performance of Golden outside the United States. EJAE opened the number solo before Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami emerged from different corners of the venue, weaving through the audience as cheers followed them to the stage. The choreography was tight, the styling coordinated in rich reds and golds, and the energy unmistakable.