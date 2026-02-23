BAFTA 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Light Up Stage With Electrifying Golden Performance

KPop Demon Hunters' BAFTA 2026 performance thrilled the audience.
Golden stood out as a defining BAFTA Awards 2026 music moment.
Though ineligible, the film dominated global pop culture conversation.
KPop Demon Hunters' BAFTA 2026 performance transformed the awards ceremony into a full-scale pop concert. When EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami stepped into the spotlight to perform Golden, the atmosphere inside London’s Royal Festival Hall shifted instantly. What began as a poised opening quickly built into a crowd-moving spectacle that had the audience singing along.
Golden takes over the BAFTA Awards 2026 stage
The trio, who lend their voices to fictional K-pop group Huntr/X in Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters, delivered their first live performance of Golden outside the United States. EJAE opened the number solo before Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami emerged from different corners of the venue, weaving through the audience as cheers followed them to the stage. The choreography was tight, the styling coordinated in rich reds and golds, and the energy unmistakable.
The ceremony was hosted by Alan Cumming at the Royal Festival Hall, and the performance stood out as one of the BAFTA 2026 best musical moments of the night. Actor Chase Infiniti was seen singing along from the audience as dancers joined the trio for the final chorus.
Out of the race, not out of the spotlight
Despite the viral BAFTA Awards 2026 music performance, the film itself was not eligible for competition. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts ruled that the movie did not meet theatrical release requirements. A formal appeal referencing exceptional circumstances was rejected.
Even so, BAFTA leadership acknowledged the film’s cultural reach. Emma Baehr, executive director of awards and content, praised its global impact and welcomed the singers to the stage.
Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, the Netflix animated musical follows three young women who battle dark forces using magical singing voices. It has since become Netflix’s most-watched animated feature and earned major nominations at the Academy Awards and multiple wins at the Annie Awards.
The EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 ceremony took place on February 23 in London.