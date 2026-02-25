KPop Demon Hunters Sweeps Annie Awards 2026, Sets Sights On Oscars

KPop Demon Hunters swept all 10 categories at the Annie Awards 2026.
The film is now nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars 2026.
The Netflix hit continues to dominate the awards season race.
KPop Demon Hunters delivered a commanding performance at the Annie Awards 2026, winning all 10 categories in which it was nominated. The clean sweep has significantly boosted the film’s standing in the Oscars 2026 race, positioning it as a frontrunner for Best Animated Feature.
Held at UCLA’s Royce Hall in Los Angeles, the ceremony saw the Netflix blockbuster triumph in major categories including Best Feature, Best Direction, Best Voice Acting, Best Visual Effects, Best Character Design, Best Music, and Best Production Design. In contrast, Pixar’s Elio, nominated in the same categories, walked away empty-handed, intensifying the spotlight on the K-pop themed fantasy.
Often described as the animation industry’s equivalent of the Academy Awards, the Annies are voted on by professionals within the field. Historically, the Annie winner for Best Feature has gone on to claim the Oscar 14 times out of 23 since 2002, making this year’s sweep a strong indicator ahead of the 98th Academy Awards.
Awards momentum beyond the annies
Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans and produced by Michelle Wong, the film has been steadily collecting honours. It secured wins at the Critics’ Choice Awards and earned recognition at the 2026 Golden Globes, further cementing its awards season dominance.
The film is officially nominated at the 2026 Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature. Its anthem Golden is also in contention for Best Original Song, adding another layer to its Oscar campaign.
Before the Oscars ceremony on March 15, the film will compete at the Producers Guild of America Awards and the NAACP Image Awards, where it is nominated in top animation categories.
A streaming phenomenon
Released on Netflix, the film became the platform’s most-watched original movie within its first 91 days, amassing over 325 million views. Voice performances by Arden Cho, May Hong, and Ji-young Yoo, along with the musical trio behind Golden, have been widely praised.
Though ineligible at the 2026 BAFTAs due to UK theatrical requirements, the film still made its presence felt when Golden was performed live during the ceremony.
The 98th Academy Awards are scheduled for March 15, 2026.