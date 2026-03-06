Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Returns To Indian Cinemas as Golden Globe-Nominated Anime Re-Releases

Summary of this article
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle returns to Indian cinemas in SCREENX format.
Golden Globe-nominated anime film continues Tanjiro’s battle against Muzan.
Crunchyroll confirms Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle India re-release date
The anime film Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is set to return to Indian cinemas following its widely successful theatrical run. The Golden Globe-nominated anime film made a strong impact at the box office during its earlier release and quickly became one of the most talked-about anime titles among audiences in India.
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle returns to Indian cinemas after record-breaking run
Based on the popular manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the film continues the story right after the Hashira Training arc. The narrative follows the Demon Slayer Corps as they are drawn into Muzan Kibutsuji’s mysterious and ever-shifting fortress known as the Infinity Castle. Inside this dark labyrinth, the stakes are higher than ever as Tanjiro and his allies prepare for a decisive confrontation.
The film’s renewed theatrical run offers fans another opportunity to experience the action, scale and emotion of the franchise on the big screen.
Enhanced SCREENX format aims to elevate viewing experience
The re-release of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle in India has been confirmed by anime distributor Crunchyroll. The film is returning in SCREENX, an immersive cinema technology that expands visuals across three screens to create a 270-degree panoramic field of view.
This format is designed to enhance the scale of cinematic storytelling by surrounding the audience with extended visuals beyond the central screen. For a visually dynamic anime like Demon Slayer, the expanded projection aims to deepen the sense of immersion, particularly during large-scale battle sequences.
The film will be screened in its original Japanese language with English subtitles for audiences in India.
Part of the expanding Demon Slayer film universe
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is based on the Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga series, which was published between 2016 and 2020. The film acts as a continuation of the anime television series and follows earlier cinematic releases such as Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, To the Swordsmith Village and To the Hashira Training.
Directed by Haruo Sotozaki and produced by animation studio Ufotable, the film brings the climactic stage of the story closer to the screen. The arc focuses on the escalating conflict between the Demon Slayer Corps and Muzan, setting the stage for one of the most intense battles in the series.
Internationally, the film has already performed strongly across several Asian markets, collecting notable box-office figures in territories including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia.
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle returned to cinemas in India on March 6 in the enhanced SCREENX format.