Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Returns To Indian Cinemas as Golden Globe-Nominated Anime Re-Releases

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle returns to Indian cinemas after record-breaking run

Based on the popular manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the film continues the story right after the Hashira Training arc. The narrative follows the Demon Slayer Corps as they are drawn into Muzan Kibutsuji’s mysterious and ever-shifting fortress known as the Infinity Castle. Inside this dark labyrinth, the stakes are higher than ever as Tanjiro and his allies prepare for a decisive confrontation.