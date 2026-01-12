Amrish Puri Death Anniversary | The Lion Who Went Out With A Roar

“With tears in his eyes, Dadu told him that he would love to be a part of his directorial debut,” Vardhan shares and you are immediately transported to that iconic last scene where, after the confrontation with Kuljeet which leaves him bloodied, and an interaction with Simran’s stony-faced bauji which leaves him with a bleeding heart, Raj boards the train with his Pops. As it steams out of the station, Simran desperately tugs on her hand locked in her father’s, trying to convince him that Raj is her life. Hei s unmoved, his eyes locked on the boy who had dared to gatecrash his home and his daughter’s heart. The train picks up speed. Simran’s frenzied attempts to get away are weakening. Love, you sigh, has lost this battle when suddenly, Chaudhury loosens his grip. The move, sudden and unexpected, leaves not just Simran, but even the audience bemused. Acknowledging that no one can love her more than Raj, he urges Simran to leave with his now-famous dialogue. “Jaa Simran jaa, jee le apni zindagi (Go Simran go, live your life).”