After basking in the success of ‘Merry Christmas’, actor Vijay Sethupathi is gearing up for the release of his 50th film. Titled ‘Maharaja’, the trailer has been released by the makers. The gripping trailer has started trending on social media and fans cannot get enough of the actor in his rugged avatar.
The trailer of ‘Maharaja’ opens with a voiceover by Vijay Sethupathi. The actor introduces himself as Maharaja. He runs a salon in KK Nagar. He goes to the police station to file an FIR, but the cops don’t take him seriously. He files an FIR for the missing ‘Lakshmi’. The audience is not told what the ‘Lakshmi’ is. The cops try to decode what Maharaja means by Lakshmi – money, gold, or documents. As the trailer progresses, we are shown the other side of Maharaja which is not as innocent as he looks.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Maharaja’ here.
The trailer of ‘Maharaja’ is as gripping as it can get. The music of the trailer is fast-paced and groovy that compliments the pace of the film. Sethupathi is in his finest form as he plays his grey character. But the best part about the trailer is not just Sethupathi, but also Anurag Kashyap. He doesn’t say much but his eyes do all the talking and you can feel his menacing eye on you. Reacting to the trailer, one fan wrote, “Anurag Kashyap seamlessly transitioned from being a legendary Bollywood Director to an out and out Mass Villain in Kollywood.” A second fan commented, “Old Vijay sir is back. No commercial, only VJS acting.” A third fan said, “Vijay is not simply acting, he is just living in that character pure goosebumps overloaded.”
Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap, and Mamta Mohandas, ‘Maharaja’ has been written and directed by Nithilan Saminathan.