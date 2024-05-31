The trailer of ‘Maharaja’ is as gripping as it can get. The music of the trailer is fast-paced and groovy that compliments the pace of the film. Sethupathi is in his finest form as he plays his grey character. But the best part about the trailer is not just Sethupathi, but also Anurag Kashyap. He doesn’t say much but his eyes do all the talking and you can feel his menacing eye on you. Reacting to the trailer, one fan wrote, “Anurag Kashyap seamlessly transitioned from being a legendary Bollywood Director to an out and out Mass Villain in Kollywood.” A second fan commented, “Old Vijay sir is back. No commercial, only VJS acting.” A third fan said, “Vijay is not simply acting, he is just living in that character pure goosebumps overloaded.”