Ram Gopal Varma Meets ‘Real’ Actor Vijay Sethupathi, Shares Picture

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who is known for ‘Shiva’, ‘Rangeela’, ‘Satya’ and ‘Company’, recently met Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi.

Vijay Sethupati, Ram Gopal Varma Photo: X
On Wednesday, the filmmaker took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of his meeting with the actor.

RGV wrote in the caption: “After seeing him many times on screen, I finally met the real @actorvijaysethupathi to realise that he is even better in real than on screen.”

In the picture, the two can be seen sitting in an office which is presumably Vijay's as he can be seen sitting towards the wall with RGV on the other side.

The two can be seen discussing something from across the table.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay was last seen in ‘Merry Christmas’ along with Katrina Kaif. He will be next seen in ‘Viduthalai Part 2’ helmed by the National Award-winning director Vetrimaran.

