Voting Over, Vijay Sethupathi Makes Wheelchair-Bound Fan's Day, Takes Selfie With Her

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, popularly known as Tamil cinema's 'Makkal Selvan', has won the hearts of netizens by clicking a selfie with an elderly woman in a wheelchair, while exercising his franchise at a polling station in Chennai, Tamil Nadu during the first phase of Lok Sabha polls.