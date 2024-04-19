Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi Vote In Chennai

As the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 kicked off on April 19, superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan cast their votes in Chennai on Friday. Rajinikanth was joined by his publicist and his team at the polling booth, as Tamil Nadu goes to vote in the first phase itself.
Actor Dhanush was seen casting a vote at the St Francis Xavier School, TTK Road. On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi cast his vote at the Chennai High School in Kilpauk. Both of them showed their inked fingers to the photographers present there.
Actor Ajith was clicked as well, and as per industry tracker Ramesh Bala, he was one of the first actors to vote in Chennai. “Actor Ajith Kumar came at 6:45 am and waited and was one of the earliest ones to vote,” he wrote on X. Sivakarthikeyan was also clicked by the camerapersons present there, and they all posed while showing their inked fingers.
Advertisement
Rajinikanth, Ajith and Sivakarthikeyan also urged everyone to come out and perform their civic duty. Meanwhile, more Kollywood stars are expected to be seen at polling stations to cast their votes.
Workwise, Ajith was last seen in the 2023 film ‘Thunivu’, and will next be seen in ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’, directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Sivakarthikeyan will next star in Amaran and an untitled film, directed by AR Murugadoss. Rajinikanth will next feature in director TJ Gnanavel's 'Vettaiyan', which has an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Amitabh Bachchan, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan in important roles. As for Dhanush, he has 'Raayan' 'Kubera' and 'Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam' in his lineup.