According to a report by The Times Of India, Jayam Ravi and Dulquer Salmaan have backed out from ‘Thug Life’ because their shooting dates are clashing with each other. This would derail the project from its estimated timeline and delay the production even further. The report quoted a source close to Jayam Ravi who mentioned that the actor is working on his two upcoming movies - 'Genie' and 'Kadhalikka Neramillai.' It also mentioned that the actor is planning to release three more movies in 2024.