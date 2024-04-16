Mani Ratnam’s next project with Kamal Haasan is one of the most anticipated releases in the South film industry. Titled ‘Thug Life’, the buzz around this film is increasing with each passing day. Recently, it was reported that Jayam Ravi and Dulquer Salmaan have been roped in to play pivotal roles in this film. However, a new report mentions that they have stepped out from the film because of clashes on their schedule.
According to a report by The Times Of India, Jayam Ravi and Dulquer Salmaan have backed out from ‘Thug Life’ because their shooting dates are clashing with each other. This would derail the project from its estimated timeline and delay the production even further. The report quoted a source close to Jayam Ravi who mentioned that the actor is working on his two upcoming movies - 'Genie' and 'Kadhalikka Neramillai.' It also mentioned that the actor is planning to release three more movies in 2024.
The source said, “Jayam Ravi has stepped out of 'Thug Life' and he is busy concentrating on the shooting of his other two films, 'Genie' and 'Kadhalikka Neramillai'. After 'Siren' in February, Jayam Ravi is planning to have three more releases in 2024. Therefore, Jayam Ravi is not part of 'Thug Life', while Dulquer Salman's availability is also unclear.”
The report mentioned that Silambarasan will be replacing Jayam Ravi in ‘Thug Life.’ The actor has gone through the look tests to finalize his look for this film. Not just Kamal Haasan, this Mani Ratnam directorial will also star Trisha, Gautham Karthik, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nassar, Abhirami, and Pankaj Tripathi in important roles. This film will mark the collaboration between Ratnam and Haasan after three decades. They had previously worked in ‘Nayakan.’