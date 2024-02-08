After building anticipation for a long time, the trailer of ‘Siren’ is here. Ever since its release, the trailer has been trending on all social media platforms. The trailer has fetched over a million views online and fans are excited.
The 2:25 minute-long trailer of ‘Siren’ opens with a shot of a man who is driving an ambulance. The man is swerving through traffic to reach the hospital on time. As the trailer progresses, we find out that the ambulance driver has been falsely implicated, and he has been sent to jail. Throughout the trailer, the man tries to prove his innocence. He is strangled between two cops. One of whom is a tough nut to crack, while the other is sympathetic towards him.
Advertisement
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Siren’ here.
Advertisement
Reacting to the trailer, one fan wrote, “There is one more angel in every man's life. Mother.” A second fan commented, “Hoping JR's comeback.” A third fan mentioned, “Keerthi Suresh+Ravi Jayam=Pur Action & Family Entertaining.”
Advertisement
The trailer of ‘Siren’ will definitely keep you hooked. With his performance as an ambulance driver, Jayam Ravi has got into the skin of his character. But if there is one performance that will blow your mind, it is Keerthy Suresh. The actor has played the role of the tough cop so well that she can intimidate you through the screen. From the looks of the trailer, the movie looks like a perfect mix of suspense, drama, and thriller. It is a treat for those who love a classic whodunit. The movie looks like a blockbuster family entertainer.
Advertisement
Starring Jayam Ravi, Keethy Suresh, Anupama Parameswaran, and Yogi Babu, ‘Siren’ is directed by Antony Bhagyaraj. The film is set to release on February 16.