The trailer of ‘Siren’ will definitely keep you hooked. With his performance as an ambulance driver, Jayam Ravi has got into the skin of his character. But if there is one performance that will blow your mind, it is Keerthy Suresh. The actor has played the role of the tough cop so well that she can intimidate you through the screen. From the looks of the trailer, the movie looks like a perfect mix of suspense, drama, and thriller. It is a treat for those who love a classic whodunit. The movie looks like a blockbuster family entertainer.