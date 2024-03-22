After a wait of almost 34 years, Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan are set to collaborate on an upcoming movie. Titled ‘Thug Life’, the movie has already generated enough buzz on social media. While fans are eagerly waiting for updates on the movie, a recent report reveals that Haasan is set to play not one or two, but three different roles in the film.
According to a report by The Times of India, Kamal Haasan has been roped in to play three roles in ‘Thug Life.’ The roles will be different from one another. While there has been no formal confirmation about the same, social media buzz mentions that he will be playing three characters under the direction of Mani Ratnam. Reports also mention that the film will be shot extensively in Serbia and a filming schedule has already been finalized.
With ‘Thug Life’, Haasan and Ratnam will be collaborating after 34 years. The last time they worked together was on ‘Nayakan’ in 1987 which turned out to be India’s entry to the Academy Awards. The actor went on to win the Indian National Film Award for Best Actor for this film. Apart from this project, the actor is also shooting for ‘Indian 2’ which is slated for a theatrical release this year. This sequel of his most loved action movie stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in lead roles.
Haasan is also gearing up for ‘Kalki AD 2898.’ Directed by Nag Ashwin, the actor will share the screen with Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. This pan-Indian movie is set to release in theatres on May 9.