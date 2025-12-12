Rajinikanth Turns 75: Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Mohanlal And Other Celebs Extend Birthday Wishes To The Superstar

On Rajinikanth's 75th birthday, several celebs, including Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Mohanlal and others, wished the legend with heartfelt messages.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rajinikanth 75th birthday
Celebs wish Rajinikanth on 75th birthday Photo: X/Kamal Haasan and Khushbu Sundar
  • Superstar Rajinikanth turned 75 on December 12.

  • To mark the special occasion, fans, politicians and celebrities wished the legend on social media.

  • Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Suniel Shetty and others extended their heartfelt wishes to Rajinikanth.

This year is special for Superstar Rajinikanth as it marks his 50 years in cinema. Today (December 12), the cinema legend is celebrating his 75th birthday. To mark the occasion, fans, followers, friends, industry colleagues and politicians extended their heartwarming wishes through social media.

Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Dhanush, Raghava Lawrence, and others not only showered him with birthday wishes but also congratulated the veteran actor on the completion of 50 glorious years in Indian cinema.

Celebs wish Rajinikanth on 75th birthday

Sharing a picture with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "75 years of a remarkable life. 50 years of legendary cinema. Happy birthday, my friend @rajinikanth (sic)."

Mohanlal wrote, "Warmest birthday wishes to dear Rajinikanth Sir. As you celebrate 50 remarkable years in cinema, thank you for inspiring generations with your values, strength, and extraordinary spirit. May God bless you always with peace, good health, and boundless joy (sic)."

Dhanush also wished his ex-father-in-law as he wrote, "Happy birthday thalaiva."

Filmmaker Raghava Lawrence posted a picture with the Coolie star to wish him on birthday. "I pray Ragavendra swamy for your good health. May you live a long life. Guruve Saranam," he wrote.

Suniel Shetty also sent the "warmest birthday wishes" to Rajinikanth. "Your journey, your spirit, your simplicity - are all life lessons. Wishing you good health and endless joy," he wrote.


Khushbu Sundar shared two pictures. One is a still from one of their films and the other is a current pic of both. "Happiest birthday to Padma Vibhushan, the one & only Superstar of Indian cinema, Thiru ⁦@rajinikanth avl. You have been an institution & inspiration of dedication, hardwork, perseverance,humility, down to earth attitude, simplicity,and forever positivity Sir (sic)," she wrote.

Director Nelson Dilipkumar wrote, "At 75, your journey continues to shine like a guiding star for millions. Your charisma on screen and wisdom off screen is unmatched “Happy 75th Birthday to the eternal Superstar @Rajinikanth sir. Your magic is forever

PM Narendra Modi also wished Thalaivar. "Greetings to Thiru Rajinikanth Ji on the special occasion of his 75th birthday. His performances have captivated generations and have earned extensive admiration. His body of work spans diverse roles and genres, consistently setting benchmarks. This year has been notable because he completed 50 years in the world of films. Praying for his long and healthy life (sic)," he wrote.

To celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday, his 1999 blockbuster Padayappa has been re-released today. It has already taken the box office by storm.

On the work front, he has Jailer 2 and another project backed by Kamal Haasan.

