Rajinikanth And Kamal Haasan Team Up For Thalaivar 173; Set For Pongal 2027 Release

Two powerhouses of Indian cinema—Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are joining forces for an upcoming project. Yes, you read it right. The towering legends have reunited after decades. The official announcement was made by the latter on social media, alongside a handwritten note where the release date and director of the project were also mentioned. Neither Lokesh Kanagaraj nor Nelson Dilipkumar will be directing the upcoming project. It's Sundar C (Aranmanai series, Kalakalappu, Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru, and Aambala) on board to helm Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan's new film.