Rajinikanth And Kamal Haasan Team Up For Thalaivar 173; Set For Pongal 2027 Release

Kamal Haasan announced a new film with Rajinikanth
It will be Rajinikanth's 173rd film, which will be produced under Kamal Haasan's banner
Sundar C will be directing the upcoming project
Two powerhouses of Indian cinema—Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are joining forces for an upcoming project. Yes, you read it right. The towering legends have reunited after decades. The official announcement was made by the latter on social media, alongside a handwritten note where the release date and director of the project were also mentioned. Neither Lokesh Kanagaraj nor Nelson Dilipkumar will be directing the upcoming project. It's Sundar C (Aranmanai series, Kalakalappu, Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru, and Aambala) on board to helm Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan's new film.
The film is tentatively titled Thalaivar 173 and will be released on Pongal 2027.
Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan reunite for a film
On Wednesday night, Kamal Haasan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Like wind, like rain, like river. Let's shower, let's enjoy, let's live! Superstar Rajinikanth will star in the movie directed by Sundar C and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International #Thalaivar173 #Pongal2027.” Sundar C is directing the film that will be headlined by Rajinikanth and produced by Kamal’s Raaj Kamal Films International.
The note also mentioned the decades-long friendship he shares with Rajinikanth. “The landmark collaboration not only unites two towering forces of Indian cinema but also celebrates five decades of friendship and brotherhood between Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan – a bond that continues to inspire generations of artists and audiences alike,” it read.
Have a look at the post here.
Rajinikanth was seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's action thriller Coolie. As per reports, it made a worldwide gross collection of approximately Rs 517 to Rs 520 crore. The film also starred Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan.
Kamal Haasan's last release was Mani Ratnam's Thug Life.