Rajinikanth Delivers Emotional Speech At IFFI 2025: 50 Years In Cinema Felt Like 10-15 Years

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant confers the lifetime achievement award to superstar Rajinikanth as Union Minister of State L. Murugan and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh look on during the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), in Panaji, Goa, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. PTI Photo