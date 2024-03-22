‘Inimel’: Lokesh Kanagaraj Turns Actor; Stars Opposite Shruti Haasan In Next Kamal Haasan Production

A few days back Kamal Haasan’s production house announced that Shruti Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj are set to team up for ‘Inimel’. The news went viral on social media and fans were super excited to see the actress team up with the famous director. However, now it shows that Lokesh Kanagaraj is also going to turn actor for ‘Inimel. It will be the acting debut for the ‘Vikram’ and ‘Leo’ director.
It is being predicted that Lokesh Kanagaraj might not be doing his full-length feature film acting debut with ‘Inimel’, but will be doing an extended cameo, along with the music video where he is seen opposite Shruti Haasan for ‘Inimel’. The teaser for the music video was released online. Shruti Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj are seen as lovers in the teaser and their chemistry is unmistakable.
Advertisement
Check out the teaser right here:
Shruti Haasan had teased all her fans on social media by sharing a poster. The poster has two video game controllers, which raised curiosity about the film was going to be all about. She had captioned the poster as, “#Inimel all your Delulus Become Trulus (sic).”
She later went ahead and opened up about how Kamal Haasan was going to be a lyricist for the film and she herself was turning a composer for the same. “#Inimel Role Reverse is the New Verse (sic),” Shruti Haasan had captioned the post.
Now, with the teaser of the song having been released, fans are massively excited for the full video to be out on March 25.
Advertisement
On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be seen soon in ‘Salaar Part 2’. Also, she will start ‘Dacoit’ soon where she will be paired opposite Adivi Sesh. Besides that she will also be seen in ‘Chennai Story’.