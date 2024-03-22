‘Inimel’: Lokesh Kanagaraj Turns Actor; Stars Opposite Shruti Haasan In Next Kamal Haasan Production

It is being predicted that Lokesh Kanagaraj might not be doing his full-length feature film acting debut with ‘Inimel’, but will be doing an extended cameo, along with the music video where he is seen opposite Shruti Haasan for ‘Inimel’. The teaser for the music video was released online. Shruti Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj are seen as lovers in the teaser and their chemistry is unmistakable.