Kamal Haasan is without a doubt one of the biggest movie stars of the country. Whenever he picks up a character people all over the country are always excited to see what he is going to come up next. Not just with his acting gigs, but even with films that he decides to produce under his banner, people always expect to see something unexpected in them. However, this time over, with his upcoming film ‘Amaran’, people seem to be not that happy with Kamal Haasan. Not just that, there are some massive protests happening against the actor.
It so happened that Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film ‘Amaran’s teaser was released a while ago. Members from the Tamilaga Makkal Jananayaga Katchi (TMJK) have come down to the streets to protest against the way Muslims have been showcased in the film. The protests were done against the actor as it’s his production house, Rajkamal Films International, backing the film. The protesters have asked for a stay on the film’s release.
The concern of the TMJK is that they feel that Muslims have been shown in a derogatory sense in the film. Check out the teaser right here:
The teaser shows that an Indian soldier have been kidnapped. He is being threatened by a group of Muslim children. It is this aspect which is cause of the anger of the protesters. The film revolves around the hero leading the 44RR Cheetah Company of the Rashtriya Rifles and going ahead and trying to save the kidnapped soldier. Thereby they engage in counter-terrorism operations along the way.
The protesters were seen chanting slogans against Kamal Haasan slamming him for trying to incite religious discord amidst people of the country.
The protesters even tried to burn Kamal Haasan’s effigy. Thankfully, the police intervened and stopped that from happening. Also, the authorities were able to disperse the protestors and they even detained a few.
The teaser was released by Kamal Haasan and it stars Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Ajaey Naga and many others in lead roles.