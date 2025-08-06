The Quiet Grief Of Malegaon: Seventeen Years After the Blast

Next to him, his wife, frail but composed, gently lays down another bundle of brittle clippings on the veranda table. These are not just paper; they are their archive of grief. Some are yellowing at the edges, others torn and re-taped. There are photographs of Mustafa, grainy and fading, headlines screaming of the carnage, and articles that once gave them hope that justice might come swiftly. Their only grandson, Rehaan, once a boy who would sit on his grandfather’s lap and ask where the stars went in the morning, is now a man. He drives a private bus along the Mumbai-Nashik route, waking before the sun, returning only after dark. The family depends on his income, and the modest earnings from a small general store they run out of the front room of their home. It's a narrow space lined with biscuit tins, cold drink crates, and paan packets, humble, yet dignified. Supru says that every evening, the store becomes a gathering spot. Children from the neighborhood come running, some to buy sweets, others to simply sit on the steps and chatter about school, cricket, and dreams too young to know heartbreak. Their laughter echoes through the courtyard, a momentary balm for the house's lingering sorrow. Sometimes, Rehaan joins them for a few minutes before dinner, smiling despite the weight on his shoulders. “But nights,” Supru says, lowering his gaze, “nights are different. Lonely, dark, and with oneself”