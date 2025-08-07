India A Women Vs Australia A Women, 1st T20I: IND A-W Fall Short By 13 Runs Despite Late Fightback

India A Women Vs Australia A Women, 1st T20I: India A Women fell short of 13 runs in their chase of 138, losing the first T20I against Australia A Women by a narrow margin at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. Despite a promising start from Uma Chetry (31 off 31) and a late charge by Raghvi Bist (33 off 20), regular wickets derailed the innings

India A Women Vs Australia A Women, 1st T20I: Live Streaming, Toss Update And Playing XIs
Shafali Verma in action. Photo: File
India A Women fell short of 13 runs in a tense run chase, going down to Australia A Women in the first T20I at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, despite a spirited effort from Raghvi Bist and Radha Yadav in the closing stages.

Chasing a competitive 138, India A’s innings got off to a mixed start. Uma Chetry looked in control early, stroking four boundaries in a fluent 31 off 31 balls, but found little support from the other end. Shafali Verma was stumped cheaply after struggling to rotate the strike, while Dhara Gujjar endured a scratchy 7 off 20 balls before holing out to mid-off.

Dinesh Vrinda’s stay was also brief, and her departure for 5 further dented India’s hopes. Chetry’s dismissal, caught trying to go aerial off Amy Edgar, marked a turning point in the chase.

With the required rate climbing above 10, Radha Yadav counter-attacked confidently, and found an able partner in Raghvi Bist. The duo gave India a glimmer of hope with a crucial 16th over that yielded 13 runs. Bist was particularly impressive, smashing a four and a six off Edgar in the over.

Her quickfire 33 off 20 balls, which included two sixes and two fours, brought India back into the contest. However, her attempt to keep up the momentum ended in her dismissal, caught off Ginger.

Earlier, Australia A posted 137/6, riding on a composed unbeaten half-century from Anika Learoyd (50* off 44). The visitors started well with Alyssa Healy racing to 27 off 18 balls, but India A hit back with timely wickets.

Off-spinner Shubha Rawat played a pivotal role in the middle overs, picking up crucial scalps including that of Courtney Webb. Prema Rawat and Sajeevan Sajana also chipped in as the Australians lost their way after a strong start.

Despite the disciplined bowling effort, India A’s top-order stumbles proved costly. With the series underway, they’ll be eager to bounce back in the next game, having shown plenty of promise even in defeat.

Published At:
