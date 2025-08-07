India A Women Vs Australia A Women, 1st T20I: IND A-W Fall Short By 13 Runs Despite Late Fightback

Chasing a competitive 138, India A’s innings got off to a mixed start. Uma Chetry looked in control early, stroking four boundaries in a fluent 31 off 31 balls, but found little support from the other end. Shafali Verma was stumped cheaply after struggling to rotate the strike, while Dhara Gujjar endured a scratchy 7 off 20 balls before holing out to mid-off.