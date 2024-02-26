Madhoo said, “Mani sir might have felt a bond with different artists, and I tried to reach out many times. I sent messages. I am very fond of him. I didn’t feel Mani sir did me a favour. ‘Mani sir wanted to make ‘Roja’, he found his Roja in me. What’s so special about that?’ This was my attitude… There was an element of ‘I’. I did it all. I refused to give credit to anybody. Mani sir deserves the credit. He was the head of the crew, experienced, and a genius. I should have told him, at that time…wow Mani Sir, you gave me an identity.”