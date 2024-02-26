Tamil actor Madhoo has worked in films in numerous languages. But her one role that remains memorable to date is the one she played in Mani Ratnam's 1992 directorial – ‘Roja.’ People continue to associate her with the role. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about why she did not credit Mani Ratnam for the success of the film initially.
Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, she recalled working with Mani Ratnam on ‘Roja.’ She said that she did not credit the director for the role because she felt that it was just a character that suited her. She worked with the director again in ‘Iruvar.’ But that was the last time this actor-director duo had collaborated.
Madhoo said, “Mani sir might have felt a bond with different artists, and I tried to reach out many times. I sent messages. I am very fond of him. I didn’t feel Mani sir did me a favour. ‘Mani sir wanted to make ‘Roja’, he found his Roja in me. What’s so special about that?’ This was my attitude… There was an element of ‘I’. I did it all. I refused to give credit to anybody. Mani sir deserves the credit. He was the head of the crew, experienced, and a genius. I should have told him, at that time…wow Mani Sir, you gave me an identity.”
She recalled how people continue to remember her for the role. She spoke about how the film left an indelible mark on people. She continued, “It started bugging me that I am doing so much work but still people are talking about that one film. I tried really hard to up myself at that time. ‘Roja’ is now my God's gift… and now people still talk about ‘Roja’. It is still epic. I have become so grateful and humble.”
‘Roja’ revolves around the love story between an Indian army doctor and his wife. Along with Madhoo, the film starred Arvind Swamy in the lead. Recently, the actress made her comeback with a web series, ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee.’