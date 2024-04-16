Starring Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil, ‘Vettaiyan’ is one of the most anticipated Tamil projects of 2024. Apart from these two powerhouses of talent, the movie will also star Thalaivar and Amitabh Bachchan. This will mark the second time these two superstars will share the screen after their 1991 film, ‘Hum.’ As the buzz around ‘Vettaiyan’ increases with each passing day, a recent report has suggested that Rana Daggubati will be seen playing a negative role in this flick. This news has upped the ante, and fans cannot contain their excitement.