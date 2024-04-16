Starring Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil, ‘Vettaiyan’ is one of the most anticipated Tamil projects of 2024. Apart from these two powerhouses of talent, the movie will also star Thalaivar and Amitabh Bachchan. This will mark the second time these two superstars will share the screen after their 1991 film, ‘Hum.’ As the buzz around ‘Vettaiyan’ increases with each passing day, a recent report has suggested that Rana Daggubati will be seen playing a negative role in this flick. This news has upped the ante, and fans cannot contain their excitement.
According to a report published by The Times of India, Rana Daggubati will be seen playing an antagonistic role in this Rajinikanth starrer. His character is a gadget lover who will be seen using modern technologies and software for ulterior motives. According to the report, his character will be seen misusing modern technology for nefarious purposes, engaging in activities like hacking, and exploiting software and devices.
The report also talked about the plot of 'Vettaiyan.' The movie is said to revolve around criminal activities within the education system. However, official confirmation from the filmmakers regarding these details is yet to be released. As fans eagerly await official announcements, the buzz surrounding Rana Daggubati's potential role and the theme of 'Vettaiyan' continues to create interest among the audience about this upcoming project.
‘Vettaiyan’ is being helmed by T J Gnanavel. The director has always made films that also have a social commentary. His first film, ‘Jai Bhim’, was proof. This film will star Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rao Ramesh, Rakshan, and G.M. Sundar in pivotal roles. The movie has been produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions. It is set to release in cinemas in October this year.