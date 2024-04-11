Art & Entertainment

Fahadh Faasil Gives A Hint About His Character In Rajinikanth Starrer 'Vettaiyan', Reveals He Is Playing A Comic Role

Fahadh Faasil will be seen opposite Rajinikanth in 'Vettaiyan.' The actor opened up about his character in the film.

Fahadh Faasil, 'Vettaiyan' Photo: X
Actor Fahadh Faasil has several important films lined up for this year. While the actor is gearing up for ‘Aavesham’ and ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, the actor will also be seen sharing the screen with Superstar Rajinikanth in ‘Vettaiyan’. A lot of details about this film have been kept under wraps. But at a recent media interaction, Faasil shared an interesting detail about his character.

At a recent interaction with the media, Fahadh Faasil opened up about his role in ‘Vettaiyan’. As reported by The Times Of India, the actor revealed that he will play a comic role in this film which is a stark departure from his previous roles. The actor is known for playing negative roles in Tamil films. He also talked about how excited he was to share the screen with Rajinikanth.

In an earlier interview, Rajinikanth revealed that the filming of this movie had been wrapped up in March. ‘Vettaiyan’ is reportedly based on a real story. Rajinikanth will be seen playing the role of a police officer in this flick. The movie will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for this TJ Gnanavel directorial.

The makers of the film had shared a new poster recently. In the poster, Rajinikanth can be seen holding a gun. Sharing the posters, Lyca Productions wrote, “Kuri vechachu. VETTAIYAN is all set to take charge in cinemas this OCTOBER. Get ready to chase down the prey.” The poster had raised the anticipation among fans, and it became the talk of the town.

‘Vettaiyan’ is set to release in October this year.

