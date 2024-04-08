'Vettaiyan': Rajinikanth's Action Flick To Have A Theatrical Release This October, Check Out New Poster

Ever since the title teaser video of superstar Rajinikanth’s ‘Thalaivar 170,’ now named ‘Vettaiyan’ was released in December 2023, the buzz around it has only increased. With its star cast, fans are eager to see what magic director TJ. Gnanavel would be bringing to the screens.
In a recent update, on the night of April 7, the makers of the film took to their social media platform and unveiled an all-new striking poster featuring the superstar’s sleek persona from his upcoming power-packed thriller, along with disclosing the anticipated release month.
While sharing two posters in Tamil and English, they captioned the post, “The mark is too high. VETTAIYAN is all set to take charge in cinemas this October. Get ready to chase down the prey!” In his massy avatar, Thalaivar is seen holding a gun, sporting cool shades, and flashing an evil smile.
Take a look here:
Not long after, fans flooded the comments section to express their excitement for the upcoming film. A fan wrote, “OMG. Uber cool poster #Vettaiyan hunt from October 2024. Waiting thalaivaaaaa.” Another said, “The hunter will not miss the mark.. In October.” One more chimed in, “Can’t wait to see this!!!”
T J. Gnanavel has helmed the hard-hitting action entertainer, which, if rumours are to be believed, is based on a true story. Backed by Lyca Productions, the music in the film is being composed by none other than Anirudh Ravichander, with S R Kathir being the cinematographer, and Philomin Raj taking over the editing duties.
Apart from Rajinikanth, ‘Vettaiyan’ also stars Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rao Ramesh, Rakshan, G.M. Sundar, and many others in key roles. In addition to this, Amitabh Bachchan would also be starring and fans are thrilled to see him share screen space with Rajinikanth for the first time after their 1991 film ‘Hum.’
The plot of the Tamil-language film and an exact release date along with an official trailer will be revealed as October nears.