Rajinikanth Confirms Padayappa Sequel Ahead Of His 75th Birthday

Rajinikanth's Padayappa (1999) will be re-released on his 75th birthday on December 12.
The re-release is to celebrate the film's 25th anniversary and Rajinikanth's 50th year in the industry.
Rajinikanth announced Padayappa sequel ahead of his birthday.
One of Rajinikanth's classics, Padayappa (1999), also co-starring Ramya Krishnan, Soundarya and Sivaji Ganesan, will be re-released on the superstar's 75th birthday on December 12, 2025, to honour his 50-year journey in the industry. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of Padayappa. Written and directed by K. S. Ravikumar, the blockbuster film is getting a sequel. The news has been confirmed by Rajinikanth in a YouTube video.
Rajinikanth confirms Padayappa sequel
In a 37-minute video, Rajinikanth recalled the memories associated with the film. "In my 50 years of career, I had never seen women breaking gates to watch a film as they did for Padayappa," he said.
Announcing the sequel for the film, the Coolie star said, "Now, when I see sequels like 2.0 (sequel of Robo) and Jailer 2, I wonder why not Padayappa 2? The title will be Neelambari: Padayappa 2. We are discussing the story, and if it comes out well, much like Padayappa, there will be a Neelambari. It will be exciting for the audience, and I’m working on it."
"We didn’t give the film to any OTT or satellite. I only allowed Sun Pictures to run it. It’s the kind of film that’s meant to be watched in theatres. And now, 25 years later, you will see Padayappa on December 12, my birthday," added the veteran star.
About Padayappa
The revenge drama also starred Sowmya Sathyanarayana, Lakshmi, Radha Ravi, Nassar, Abbas, Sithara and Preetha in significant roles.
Rajinikanth played the titular character, Aaru Padayappan, while Soundarya played his wife. Sivaji Ganesan played his father, Dharmalingam. Ramya played the antagonist, Neelambari, seeking vengeance against Padayappan.
Rajinikanth's upcoming films
On the work front, Rajinikanth's last outing was Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, also starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj, among others.
He will be next seen in Jailer 2 by Nelson Dilipkumar.