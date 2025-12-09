Rajinikanth Confirms Padayappa Sequel Ahead Of His 75th Birthday

Rajinikanth announced Padayappa sequel, titled Neelambari: Padayappa 2. He is currently working on the story.

Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rajinikanth's Padayappa (1999) will be re-released on his 75th birthday on December 12.

  • The re-release is to celebrate the film's 25th anniversary and Rajinikanth's 50th year in the industry.

  • Rajinikanth announced Padayappa sequel ahead of his birthday.

One of Rajinikanth's classics, Padayappa (1999), also co-starring Ramya Krishnan, Soundarya and Sivaji Ganesan, will be re-released on the superstar's 75th birthday on December 12, 2025, to honour his 50-year journey in the industry. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of Padayappa. Written and directed by K. S. Ravikumar, the blockbuster film is getting a sequel. The news has been confirmed by Rajinikanth in a YouTube video.

Rajinikanth - | Courtesy: IMDB
Rajinikanth’s Cinema And The Transformation of a Larger-Than-Life Hero

BY S.v. Srinivas

Rajinikanth confirms Padayappa sequel

In a 37-minute video, Rajinikanth recalled the memories associated with the film. "In my 50 years of career, I had never seen women breaking gates to watch a film as they did for Padayappa," he said.

Announcing the sequel for the film, the Coolie star said, "Now, when I see sequels like 2.0 (sequel of Robo) and Jailer 2, I wonder why not Padayappa 2? The title will be Neelambari: Padayappa 2. We are discussing the story, and if it comes out well, much like Padayappa, there will be a Neelambari. It will be exciting for the audience, and I’m working on it."

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant confers the lifetime achievement award to superstar Rajinikanth as Union Minister of State L. Murugan and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh look on during the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), in Panaji, Goa, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025.
Rajinikanth Delivers Emotional Speech At IFFI 2025: 50 Years In Cinema Felt Like 10-15 Years

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

"We didn’t give the film to any OTT or satellite. I only allowed Sun Pictures to run it. It’s the kind of film that’s meant to be watched in theatres. And now, 25 years later, you will see Padayappa on December 12, my birthday," added the veteran star.

About Padayappa

The revenge drama also starred Sowmya Sathyanarayana, Lakshmi, Radha Ravi, Nassar, Abbas, Sithara and Preetha in significant roles.

Rajinikanth played the titular character, Aaru Padayappan, while Soundarya played his wife. Sivaji Ganesan played his father, Dharmalingam. Ramya played the antagonist, Neelambari, seeking vengeance against Padayappan.

Kamal Haasan announces new film with Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth And Kamal Haasan Team Up For Thalaivar 173; Set For Pongal 2027 Release

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Rajinikanth's upcoming films

On the work front, Rajinikanth's last outing was Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, also starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj, among others.

He will be next seen in Jailer 2 by Nelson Dilipkumar.

