Mammootty Had No Sense Of Taste And Smell During The Early Stages of Treatment, Reveals His Friend VK Sreeraman

Sreeraman revealed that Mammootty will be back to cinema soon, but it would depend on the doctors’ advice.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mammootty health
Mammootty's close friend VK Sreeraman shares actor's health update Photo: Instagram/Wikipedia
  • Mammootty has regained his full health, and he shared the update on his recovery recently

  • He revealed to his friend VK Sreeraman of passing the 'last and crucial test'

  • The actor will be back to cinema soon

Malayalam megastar Mammootty, who had been unwell due to an unspecified health issue, has recovered. The news of his recovery has been shared by his personal assistant, George, on the actor's behalf on Instagram. His industry colleagues and friends, including Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, and Anto Joseph, among others, shared their happiness via social media.

Mammootty's close friend, writer-actor VK Sreeraman, in an interview, revealed what had happened to the actor.

Mammootty recovers from ill health, will be back to work soon - Instagram/Mammootty
Mammootty Regains Full Health; Film Fraternity Confirms His Recovery With Celebratory Posts

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

What happened to Mammootty's health?

Sreeraman told Manorama News that Mammootty had called him to share an important update about his health, but he couldn't attend the call as he was in an autorickshaw at that time, and didn’t hear the ring. When Sreeraman called him back, the actor told him about his health, saying that he had "passed the last and crucial test." "There was no excitement in his voice, but I know he was relieved,” added Sreeraman.

Sreeraman also said revealed that Mammootty shared the details about how he had "lost his appetite for food and had some taste issues" during the initial stages of his treatment, but his ill health "did not bother him much."

He is glad that things are getting better now.

He also said that the 73-year-old star will be back to cinema soon, but it would depend on the doctors’ advice.

On the work front, Mammootty will be seen in Mahesh Narayanan’s film, Patriot, which also stars Mohanlal, Nayanthara, Fahadh Faasil, and Kunchacko Boban. Narayanan recently confirmed that 60% of the film is complete.

Mammootty's team dismisses cancer rumours - X
Is Mammootty Diagnosed With Cancer?Here's What His Team Has To Say

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Earlier, there were reports of Mammootty being diagnosed with cancer. However, his PR team refuted it and called it "fake news".

Published At:
Tags

