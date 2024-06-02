Art & Entertainment

Pankaj Jha Says All Acting Institutes Are Nothing But Teaching Shops

Pankaj Jha, who has been revelling in appreciation for his performance in the recently released Season 3 of ‘Panchayat’, has made a bold statement saying that all the acting institutes in this world are nothing but shops that lure aspiring actors.

Pankaj Jha
Pankaj Jha Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Pankaj Jha, who has been revelling in appreciation for his performance in the recently released Season 3 of ‘Panchayat’, has made a bold statement saying that all the acting institutes in this world are nothing but shops that lure aspiring actors.

The actor, who plays the role of Vidhayak in the superhit streaming show, spoke with Digital Commentary on a podcast. He said, “All the acting institutes are nothing but shops.” When the show host asked him, “Even NSD”, Pankaj blatantly said, “All of them.” He continued: “Nobody can teach acting to anyone. There’s nothing like a characterisation. When you’re cast in a project, it’s because the casting directors or the makers feel that you’re close to the character in your personal life.”

Pankaj also slammed the content makers of Hindi cinema. He said, “When you look at Hindi cinema, 95 per cent to 99 per cent seems like it is made for some rehab centre. There’s no substance in them, there’s no script, no message or no conviction in them.” “Aap dekh lo na, kis tarah ki filmein banti hai. People, who are not actors by any stretch of imagination, are the stars today,” he said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Teen Adriver Admits He Was Drunk; Parents Sent To Police Custody Till June 5
  2. Day In Pics: June 01, 2024
  3. Amaravati or Visakhapatnam? With Hyderabad Out, Andhra Pradesh To Name New Capital City
  4. Outlook News Wrap, June 2: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly Poll Results Declared, Kejriwal Surrenders At Tihar Jail, China Moon Landing And More
  5. Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Tihar Jail; Says Going Back As He 'Raised Voice Against Dictatorship'
Entertainment News
  1. Manoj Bajpayee On Overcoming A Challenging Career Phase: Ditched All My Bad Habits, Worked On Myself
  2. Junaid Khan Spends Birthday Working On Advait Chandan Directorial Co-Starring Khushi Kapoor
  3. Prateik Babbar Wears Suit Made From Late Mother Smita Patil's Kanjeevaram Sarees
  4. Pankaj Jha Says All Acting Institutes Are Nothing But Teaching Shops
  5. RJ Malishka Mendonsa Hits Airwaves With Satirical Rap Track On Pune's Infamous Porsche Case
Sports News
  1. French Open 2024 Wrap: Swiatek, Gauff Cruise Into Quarters; Alcaraz, Tsitsipas Collect Wins
  2. FIH Pro League: Indian Men's Hockey Team Suffers 1-3 Loss To Great Britain
  3. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  4. India's Pranavi Urs Finishes T-3 At Dormy Open Helsingborg
  5. Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 4: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. South Africa Elections 2024: Coalition Talks Underway As Results Reveal No Majority
  2. Gaza War: Netanyahu, War Cabinet Approve US' Ceasefire Proposal; Maldives Bans Israeli Tourists | Details
  3. Shark Tank Fame 'Poppi Sodas' Face $5 Million Lawsuit, Here's Why
  4. Mexico Heads To The Polls Amid Bloodshed To Elect First-Ever Female President | All You Need To Know
  5. Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Southern Germany, Severe Floods Trigger Evacuations, Rescue Operations
Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Election Results 2024: SKM All Set For 2nd Term With 31 Seats, SDF Win Shyari Seat
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Wins For 3rd Term With 46 Out Of 60 Seats; PM Modi Thanks Party Karyakartas
  3. 2024 Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA Likely To Sweep Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Arunachal; SKM To Retain Sikkim
  4. Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
  5. Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha
  6. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM
  7. Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  8. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Highlights: Unstoppable Jones Seals Hosts' Seven-Wicket Win With 10th Six