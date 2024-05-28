After keeping the audience on their toes for almost two years, the third season of TVF’s most-loved show – ‘Panchayat’ - is here on Amazon Prime Video. The second season ended on an emotional note after Prahlad’s son Rahul was martyred on the battlefield. The previous season ended on a somber note with the characters dealing with their losses in their ways. ‘Panchayat 3’ picks up from that solemn note and takes you back to Phulera village. In case you are planning to start your week by binge-watching this heartwarming show on OTT, then here’s all you need to know about ‘Panchayat 3.’
‘Panchayat 3’: Story
The third season opens with a new secretary trying to start work on his first day, while the villagers are preoccupied with bringing back their former secretary, Abhishek Tripathy (played by Jitendra Kumar). Despite having left the village, Abhishek remains in contact with Rinki (played by Sanvikaa) and is visibly happy to return. However, upon his return, Abhishek faces numerous challenges, including his CAT preparation and a dispute over housing allocations for Phulera East and West under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Awas Yojana. The season also explores a conflict between the MLA and the villagers, while the romance between Sachiv Ji and Rinki continues to develop. Apart from the politics and the drama of the heartland, the season also delves into Prahlad’s (played by Faisal Malik) grief. The village supports Prahlad as he takes to alcohol to deal with the loss of his son.
‘Panchayat 3’: Performances
The entire cast of ‘Panchayat 3’ has delivered a beautiful performance. Jitendra Kumar is an excellent actor who has got his role of Sachiv Ji quite well. If you look at how he has performed his character in all of the three seasons, you can notice a consistent performance by him. Similarly, Neena Gupta also delivers a fantastic performance as Manju Ji. She gets her authority and her diction well. On the other hand, Raghubir Yadav as Pradhan Ji is hilarious to watch on screen. Be it as Rinki’s father or as the panchayat member, he holds his ground well.
In my opinion, Chandan Roy as Vikas has given the most endearing performance. The new season focuses more on his family, and you get to see more of Vikas’ personal life. Sanvikaa, as Rinki, has improved considerably when you compare her from the last season. This time she holds her head high and delivers a mighty performance among these stalwarts. Durgesh Kumar as Bhushan and Sunita Rajwar as Kranti Devi complement these characters well and put up a strong show as the antagonists.
Each actor breathes life into their character so convincingly that viewers find themselves mentally transported to the village of Phulera. But the star of the show is Faisal Malik who plays the role of Prahlad. The actor has brought out the sadness and the grief of his character in the most human way possible. You feel his pain and agony through the screen. He hasn’t made his performance OTT which works in his favour. His nuanced portrayal will touch you and make your heart ache in ways you never knew.
‘Panchayat 3’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
The script of the show, written by Chandan Kumar, deserves to be praised. The makers have taken very simplistic and real issues that are seen in villages and have used them efficiently to bring out the humour. At no place does the script feel condescending. The beauty of the show lies in its simplicity and honesty. The dialogues are impactful, and the situational comedy constantly hits the bull’s eye. The script always keeps you hooked. Every episode ends on a cliffhanger that makes you want to watch the next episode.
In addition to the stellar script, the direction by Deepak Kumar Mishra is also outstanding. Kudos to the director for crafting eight concise episodes that thoroughly explore each character. Given the numerous elements at play, the show could have easily overlooked characters or left loose ends untied. However, Mishra has cohesively woven the plot together, bringing his vision to life with precision and care.
The set design of the show is another plus point. The use of an actual location makes the show even more believable. Something as simple as all the characters using Hero Splendor bikes or making the characters wear cotton or torn or soiled clothes also makes a lasting impact. The camera work is smooth, and it helps you gauge the location and the tone. Additionally, the sound and music also play a crucial role. The sound and music department has done a fine job of using a good mix of ambient noise and other music to move the plot forward.
‘Panchayat 3’: Cast & Crew
Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra
Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
Duration: 8 episodes (approximately 40 minutes each)
Languages: Hindi
‘Panchayat 3’: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes, with parental guidance.
Outlook’s Verdict
‘Panchayat 3’ is as heartwarming as it gets, capturing the beauty of everyday life and turning it into a binge-worthy situational comedy. However, the show could benefit from crisper editing to maintain a better pace throughout the episodes. While the characters are endearing and grow on you, their development could have been deeper. Similarly, the way the episodes have been written has the potential to be more substantial and meatier. Following two successful seasons, it’s challenging to meet fan expectations for something bigger and better, but the show’s charm remains intact. I am going with 3 stars.