‘Panchayat 3’: Story

The third season opens with a new secretary trying to start work on his first day, while the villagers are preoccupied with bringing back their former secretary, Abhishek Tripathy (played by Jitendra Kumar). Despite having left the village, Abhishek remains in contact with Rinki (played by Sanvikaa) and is visibly happy to return. However, upon his return, Abhishek faces numerous challenges, including his CAT preparation and a dispute over housing allocations for Phulera East and West under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Awas Yojana. The season also explores a conflict between the MLA and the villagers, while the romance between Sachiv Ji and Rinki continues to develop. Apart from the politics and the drama of the heartland, the season also delves into Prahlad’s (played by Faisal Malik) grief. The village supports Prahlad as he takes to alcohol to deal with the loss of his son.