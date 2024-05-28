'Panchayat's Jitendra Kumar Doesn’t Mind Getting Stereotyped: Would Love To Repeat Myself If The Story Is Good

Jitendra told Outlook India that 'Panchayat 3' will be more interesting as it comes with a new story and it will move forward with the same fun space like the previous seasons. While talking about shooting in extremely hot weather, he said, ''There is a village in MP (Madhya Pradesh), we usually shoot there. We shot in a real Panchayat office. In some of the rooms we were shooting and in other rooms, the employees were working. We have shot this season in two schedules. The first schedule was shot around April-May when it was too hot. The second schedule was shot when it was cold. We shot in extreme hot and cold. When the heat ended, there was extreme rainfall and wind. We were left with two-three days of shoot and then suddenly there was rain. So, it troubled the production and the makers. I think everyone has to deal with the weather especially the crew has to face a lot. But when the audience showers love on the show, the hard work is paid off''.