'Panchayat's Jitendra Kumar Doesn’t Mind Getting Stereotyped: Would Love To Repeat Myself If The Story Is Good

Actor Jitendra Kumar, who shot to fame with web shows like TVF 'Pitchers', 'Kota Factory' and Amazon Prime Video’s 'Panchayat' has made a permanent place in our hearts with the characters he has portrayed. Jitendra is back as Abhishek Tripathi, the Sachiv of Phulera in 'Panchayat 3'. The comedy series premiered on Amazon Prime Video today, May 28. It has received positive responses from critics and audiences alike. Ahead of its release, we had a freewheeling conversation with Jitendra where he spoke about shooting the show despite various weather conditions, the kind of roles he wants to do and a lot more.
Jitendra told Outlook India that 'Panchayat 3' will be more interesting as it comes with a new story and it will move forward with the same fun space like the previous seasons. While talking about shooting in extremely hot weather, he said, ''There is a village in MP (Madhya Pradesh), we usually shoot there. We shot in a real Panchayat office. In some of the rooms we were shooting and in other rooms, the employees were working. We have shot this season in two schedules. The first schedule was shot around April-May when it was too hot. The second schedule was shot when it was cold. We shot in extreme hot and cold. When the heat ended, there was extreme rainfall and wind. We were left with two-three days of shoot and then suddenly there was rain. So, it troubled the production and the makers. I think everyone has to deal with the weather especially the crew has to face a lot. But when the audience showers love on the show, the hard work is paid off''.
When asked if he fears to get stereotyped or typecast in small town roles or films, to which Jitendra said, ''Not really'' and added, ''First of all, I don't feel all the characters I played are the same. From Kota Factory, Panchayat to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, every character I played is different from each other. I have had the opportunity to play versatile roles.''
He continued, ''Kota Factory is one of the most loved series of mine. I can't change the character and I don't mind if I am offered a new season or similar season. If the story is good, I would love to repeat myself and I don't mind. As an actor, I feel it's a responsibility that if you are getting an opportunity to tell something different through your performance or character, you should do.''
Jitendra also said that playing urban or rural characters doesn't define versatility. ''Versatility is measured by how the character is talking and how it performs,'' he said.
The actor also feels that 'Panchayat' has opened new avenues for him. ''There have been lot of changes. Panchayat has opened new opportunities for me. I have been offered good stories and I am getting a chance to work with creative people who think out of the box,'' shared Jitendra.
Jitendra also revealed that he is very different from his character, Sachiv ji in 'Panchayat'. He said their emotions are different and he doesn't react like the way Sachiv does.
Elaborating on it, he said, ''I don't think I relate with the character. When I face tough situations in my life, I try and face it without getting frustrated. I try to understand why it's happening and try and improve in life rather than getting frustrated. This is my attitude towards life. Wherever I am today, I feel grateful for the kind of roles and opportunities I have got. All I do is enjoy and whenever I face tough times, I have supportive people with whom I have discussions as how I can improve and all''.
For Jitendra, medium hardly matters. He is inclined to do great stories whether it's on OTT or any other medium. ''When I started, OTT didn't even exist. There was only one medium - films. We have grown up watching films and we were motivated to work in films because that was the only medium or even stage where you showcase your talent as an actor. With OTT it became easier to showcase the talent. It has a great role in paving the way I want to act or tell a story. My job is to act and project my character no matter what medium it is,'' Jitendra concluded.