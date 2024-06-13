Avneet Kaur Reveals Why She Felt Intimidated To Work With Annu Kapoor And Supriya Pathak In 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage'

Quizzed her about what new she has to offer with her character in 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage', to which she quipped, ''I really like experimenting with my work and taking up challenges. The character is not similar to what I am in real life. I am an introvert when it comes to talking and I tend to have a difficult time when I am having a banter with someone. For example, if I am having a banter and have to scream, I really can't do that. But I love the fact that Ishika, the character I am playing is so outspoken confident, and bold that if she feels something is wrong and she has to do a banter with somebody, she will never stop and stand for that. I loved the way she keeps talking and talking. It was very difficult for me to do that because I am so opposite of the character.''