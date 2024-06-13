Interview

Avneet Kaur Reveals Why She Felt Intimidated To Work With Annu Kapoor And Supriya Pathak In 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage'

Avneet Kaur is starring opposite Sunny Singh in 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage'. It also stars Annu Kapoor and Supriya Pathak in key roles.

Instagram
Avneet Kaur Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Avneet Kaur, who recently made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, will be seen in the romantic-comedy 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage' opposite Sunny Singh. The movie is all set to premiere on June 14 on Zee5. The film is written by Raaj Shaandilyaa and directed by Ishrat R. Khan. It also stars Annu Kapoor and Supriya Pathak in key roles.

Ahead of its release, we had a conversation with Avneet where she spoke at length about working with the veteran actors, her character Ishika, and more.

On how she bagged the film, Avneet shared, ''I was approached for the script and Raj sir was there at the narration. Ishrat was also present. The first thing we did was listen to the script. I was so happy that I told sir that I would love to be part of the project and I love the character that you have given me and hope that I can do justice to it.''

She continued, ''That's when he told me who was going to be the cast. Then I got to know Annu sir and Supriya ma'am are also part of it. I was so happy to be working with such an amazing team. I felt so excited and lucky when I said yes to the project.''

When asked who she consults or takes advice from when it comes to choosing script, the 22-year-old actress said, ''The first thing I do is that I ask myself. I always ask for my opinion before I go to somebody else because I trust myself.'' She also said that she has been in the industry for 14 years now and understands what she wants.

''It doesn't matter whether the script is a hit or the movie is a hit. The first thing that I ask myself as an actor is that is it giving me more as an actor. The next step is definitely I ask my mom and dad. They have been with me since the beginning of my career and will be always with me. I also take views from my team who has been there with me. I think you should ask everyone for opinions but at the end, you should listen to that voice in your heart which you think is right,'' she added.

Avneet also shared her experience of working with veteran actors like Annu Kapoor and Supriya Pathak. She said, ''I think for me as a person it will always be intimidating be it at any stage of my life because I know the people I am working with are legends. Annu sir is such an amazing person and he has so much knowledge to give. I was so lucky to be working with them.''

She further said, ''I little bit of nervousness was there when we started the film and it's a good nervousness. I think that should be there a little. A little bit of excitement was also there.'' 

Adding to it, the 'Tiku Weds Sheru' actress said, ''I have also worked with other senior actors like Neena Gupta, Rani Mukerji and others. The one thing I love about them is that they are very sorted in their brain. They have done everything in their life and learned so much and at the same time, they are so sweet and like getting involved with the script. They show respect towards the other cast and the team. So, I have learned so many things from them which have helped me a lot.''

Quizzed her about what new she has to offer with her character in 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage', to which she quipped, ''I really like experimenting with my work and taking up challenges. The character is not similar to what I am in real life. I am an introvert when it comes to talking and I tend to have a difficult time when I am having a banter with someone. For example, if I am having a banter and have to scream, I really can't do that. But I love the fact that Ishika, the character I am playing is so outspoken confident, and bold that if she feels something is wrong and she has to do a banter with somebody, she will never stop and stand for that. I loved the way she keeps talking and talking. It was very difficult for me to do that because I am so opposite of the character.''

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. MP: Congress Forms Panel To Recommend Candidate For Budhni Bypoll
  2. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit; Ajit Doval Reappointed As NSA
  3. IMD Predicts Light Rain In Delhi On June 14
  4. Bhagwat Attends RSS 'Karyakarta' Camp In Gorakhpur; Likely To Meet Yogi
  5. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Assumes Office At Secretariat
Entertainment News
  1. Disha Patani Sets The Internet Ablaze With Her Sizzling Looks
  2. ‘Shōgun’: Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai And Tadanobu Asano Rejoice The Global Success With A Screening In Los Angeles – View Pics
  3. Anurag Kashyap's Lived Experiences Help Him Lend Realism To Roles: 'Bad Cop' Director Aditya Datt
  4. Khloe Kardashian Wants Sister Kendall Jenner To Go Wild With Sex And Tequila
  5. Miley Cyrus Is ‘Not Very Active' In Friendships With Other Entertainers
Sports News
  1. T20 World Cup 2024: What Is Florida Weather For Next 5 Days? Details Inside
  2. Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Live Score: Engelbrecht Takes A Breathtaking Catch, Litton Out For One Run
  3. Luis Guilherme: West Ham United Announce Brazilian Winger As Julen Lopetegui's First Signing
  4. England At UEFA Euro 2024: Bayern Munich Experience Aided Preparation, Says Harry Kane
  5. Netherlands At UEFA Euro 2024: Oranje Can Go Far At European Championship, Says De Ligt
World News
  1. Pak Court Acquits Imran Khan, Qureshi And Sheikh Rashid In Case Of Vandalism
  2. Unusually Heavy Monsoon Rains In Pakistan Will Affect 2,00,000 People, A Top UN Official Warns
  3. Kuwait Fire: Around 45 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
  4. McDonald's Skips Grimace's Birthday Celebration In US Leaving Fans Disappointed: Where's The Iconic Shake In 2024?
  5. Modi Is On His Way To Italy For The G7 Outreach Summit
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone; Yummo Ice Creams Responds
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit; Ajit Doval Reappointed As NSA
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Rafael Nadal To Skip Wimbledon; BAN Bat Against NED In T20 World Cup
  8. Kuwait Fire: Around 45 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know