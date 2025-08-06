Hiroshima Day: Is The Threat Of Nuclear Annihilation Wearing Thin?

In a single flash, Hiroshima was reduced to ashes—its people vaporized, its cityscape erased, and its future scarred by the shadows of nuclear fire. Eight decades later, it stands as a stark lesson from history, urging the world not to repeat its gravest mistake amid rising nuclear tensions.

Ainnie Arif
Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Hiroshima after Nuclear Bomb Code Named Little Boy was dropped
Hiroshima after Nuclear Bomb Code Named 'Little Boy' was dropped Photo: Getty Images
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The atomic bombing of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, killed an estimated 70,000 people instantly, with the death toll rising to approximately 140,000 by the end of the year.

  • On August 9, the bombing of Nagasaki claimed at least 74,000 lives by year’s end, as extreme heat and radioactive fallout devastated the city.

Threats of nuclear strikes have become disturbingly routine in global politics—from Israel’s attacks on Iran over uranium enrichment to Iran’s warning of withdrawing from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. Recently, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered two nuclear submarines to be "positioned in the appropriate regions." 

While wars, conflicts and escalations ravage the world, and the language of nuclear warfare becomes increasingly casual, it is worth pausing to remember the devastating human cost of the first and only use of nuclear weapons in war—on Japan.

The bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki stand as a stark reminder of the unimaginable destruction such weapons bring, and why they should never be used again.

Today marks 80 years since the United States dropped the atomic bomb known as Little Boy on Hiroshima, delivering an equivalent of around 12.5 kilotons of TNT within seconds. It instantly killed an estimated 70,000 people.

In the months that followed, tens of thousands more succumbed to radiation sickness, severe burns and dehydration. By the end of 1945, the death toll in Hiroshima had reached approximately 140,000, mostly children. 

Three days later, just after 11 in the morning, a more powerful second bomb—Fat Man—was detonated over Nagasaki, killing at least 74,000 people by the year’s end. Ground temperatures soared to 4,000°C, and radioactive black rain fell from the sky. Of the dead, 38,000 were children.

It might just take seconds for the fireball from a nuclear explosion to reach its full size—but the devastation lingers for decades, leaving generational scars.

The Destruction Of Hiroshima-Nagasaki Atomic Bombings And Threat Of Nuclear War 79 Years Later - | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
The Destruction Of Hiroshima-Nagasaki Atomic Bombings And Threat Of Nuclear War 79 Years Later

BY Outlook News Desk

Five to six years after the bombings, cases of leukaemia began to rise sharply among survivors. By the following decade, elevated rates of thyroid, breast, lung and other cancers began to emerge, marking the long-term toll of radiation exposure.

Both cities were reduced to rubble, their landscapes unrecognisable. Corpses melted into the streets, and those who survived bore horrific injuries—many burned beyond recognition. 

Survivors recall faces so badly scarred that only the eyes remained visible. The mountains appeared to be ablaze, and students in their classrooms witnessed an intense, blinding light racing toward them.

The bombs did not just kill civilians—they also claimed the lives of first responders, including doctors, nurses and firefighters. Many who might have been saved died waiting for help that never came.

The bombs ended World War II, even though it had already ended in Europe by August 1945.

Nazi Germany had surrendered on May 7. However, East Asia and the Pacific were still engaging in war and Japan showed no signs of surrender.

How did the atomic bombs come to be?

World War II was fought by millions from across the world, with Japan being a close ally of Germany and Italy. The three signed the Tripartite Act pledging mutual military and economic support for one another.

Against them were the ‘Big Four’ or ‘Allies’, namely Great Britain, the United States, the Soviet Union and China.

In the Pacific, Japan had been solemnly expanding its empire. It annexed Korea in 1910, invaded the Chinese province of Manchuria in 1931. By 1937, allegations of war crimes against Japan became commonplace.

In 1934, Japan quit the Five Power Treaty aimed to limit naval arms among the major powers of the time: the United States, Great Britain, Japan, France and Italy

Stories Of Hiroshima Survivors Desperate To Rid The World Of Nuclear Bombs - null
Stories Of Hiroshima Survivors Desperate To Rid The World Of Nuclear Bombs

BY Associated Press

Tensions between the United States and Japan escalated when Japan turned its military ambitions toward Indochina, aiming to secure the oil-rich territories of the East Indies.

In response, the U.S. imposed an embargo that restricted the export of vital materials such as oil, scrap metal, and aviation fuel to Japan, and also froze Japanese financial assets held in American banks. 

Alongside these economic measures, Washington called for Japan to retreat from its occupied positions in China and Indochina.

By April 1941, anticipating an unavoidable clash, Japan had already begun formulating plans for a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.

And then it did. At 7:58 AM, on December 7, 1941, the Ford Island command center issued a radio message: “AIRRAID ON PEARL HARBOR X THIS IS NO DRILL.”

Moments later, Japanese torpedo bombers swept into the harbor in coordinated pairs and trios, launching a swift and devastating assault that unfolded within minutes. About an hour later, a second wave—167 aircraft strong—descended to continue the bombardment.

The objective was to cripple the U.S. Pacific fleet. The attack sank several ships, destroyed hundreds of planes and ended thousands of lives. However, three important American aircrafts, the USS Lexington, the USS Enterprise, and the USS Saratoga, stationed at Pearl Harbor were not there on the morning of December 7th. They had been sent on missions during the days before.

On December 8th, US President Roosevelt addressed the nation, famously describing the Pearl Harbor attack as “a date which will live in infamy.”

That same day, Congress swiftly approved a declaration of war against Japan. Just three days later, Germany and Italy responded by declaring war on the United States.

The attack also acted as a catalyst in the development of nuclear weapons by the US, influencing the trajectory of the Manhattan Project—the top-secret initiative to build an atomic bomb.

On December 18, 1941—just days after the U.S. entered the war—the S-1 Committee, which had overseen atomic research before the Manhattan Project’s formation, convened its first official meeting.

Hiroshima Day: Japan Marks 72 Years Since World's First Nuclear Attack - null
Hiroshima Day: Japan Marks 72 Years Since World's First Nuclear Attack

BY Outlook Web Bureau

This gathering marked the transition from pure research to full-scale development. As S-1 official James Conant observed, “The atmosphere was charged with excitement – the country had been at war nine days, an expansion of the S-1 program was now an accomplished matter. Enthusiasm and optimism reigned.”

This was happening against the backdrop of a costly World War II. When President Franklin D. Roosevelt died on April 12, 1945, the responsibility of ending World War II fell to Harry Truman. 

The idea of launching a full-scale invasion of Japan raised serious concerns for Truman and his advisors. They had witnessed the determination of Japanese forces, driven by loyalty to the Emperor and a belief that surrender was dishonorable.

Civilians, including women and children, were being trained to fight with makeshift weapons, while kamikaze pilots had already shown their willingness to sacrifice themselves in suicide missions. The human cost of an invasion, they realized, would be staggering.

Shortly after taking office, Truman was briefed on the Manhattan Project. Following a successful test of the weapon in July 1945, Truman issued the Potsdam Declaration, demanding Japan’s unconditional surrender and warning of “prompt and utter destruction” if it refused. Japan did not respond.

On August 6, 1945, the American bomber Enola Gay took off from Tinian Island, carrying ‘Little Boy’. At 8:15 AM. Hiroshima time, the bomb was dropped. 

After the August 9 attack on Nagasaki, the war had truly come to an end, with the formal announcement of Japan's surrender coming in on August 15.

Covering Kalpakkam On Hiroshima Day - null
Covering Kalpakkam On Hiroshima Day

BY S. Anand

“I realize the tragic significance of the atomic bomb,” President Truman said in a radio address on Aug. 9 that year. “Its production and its use were not lightly undertaken by this Government.

But we knew that our enemies were on the search for it. We know now how close they were to finding it. And we knew the disaster which would come to this nation, and to all peaceful nations, to all civilizations, if they had found it first.”

However, the words of Bob Lewis, a co-pilot on the airplane that dropped the bombs, wrote in his logbook, “My God, what have we done?” 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance