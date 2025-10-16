United Arab Emirates Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: UAE Bowling First

UAE take on Japan in the super six match of ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier
UAE won the toss and elected to field first
UAE have won two while Japan have won only one match in Super Six till now
United Arab Emirates and Japan are playing against each other in match 9 of Super Six of the ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on Thursday, October 16, 2025.
UAE have won the toss and asked Japan to bat first. The surface majorly favours the batters and the UAE bowlers would like to utilise it and wrap the Japan batting lineup on a short total.
UAE Vs Japan, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: Playing XIs
United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem(c), Mayank Rajesh Kumar, Rahul Chopra(w), Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Irfan, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique
Japan (Playing XI): Kendel Fleming(c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Anand, Benjamin Ito Davis, Charles Hinze, Declan Suzuki, Eesam Rahman, Wataru Miyauchi(w), Ibrahim Takahashi, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Shoma Slater
UAE Vs Japan, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: Squads
United Arab Emirates Squad: Jonathan Figy, Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra(w), Muhammad Irfan, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Zahid Ali, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Aryansh Sharma, Muhammad Farooq, Basil Hameed
Japan Squad: Kendel Fleming(c), Abhishek Anand, Lachlan Lake, Eesam Rahman, Benjamin Ito Davis, Ibrahim Takahashi, Charles Hinze, Declan Suzuki, Alexander Patmore(w), Makoto Taniyama, Shoma Slater, Abdul Samad, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Wataru Miyauchi, Reo Sakurano Thomas
UAE Vs Japan, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the UAE Vs Japan, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier match 18 be played?
The UAE Vs Japan, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier match 18 will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on Thursday, October 16, 2025 at 4:00pm IST.
Where will the UAE Vs Japan, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier match 18 be telecast and live streamed?
The UAE Vs Japan, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier match 18 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.