United Arab Emirates Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: UAE Bowling First

Japan have won the toss and opted to bat first against the United Arab Emirates in the ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier. UAE will look for early breakthroughs

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
United Arab Emirates Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier
Unites Arab Emirates Cricket Team. Photo: X | Emirates Cricket Official
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • UAE take on Japan in the super six match of ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier

  • UAE won the toss and elected to field first

  • UAE have won two while Japan have won only one match in Super Six till now

United Arab Emirates and Japan are playing against each other in match 9 of Super Six of the ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

UAE have won the toss and asked Japan to bat first. The surface majorly favours the batters and the UAE bowlers would like to utilise it and wrap the Japan batting lineup on a short total.

UAE Vs Japan, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: Playing XIs

United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem(c), Mayank Rajesh Kumar, Rahul Chopra(w), Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Irfan, Zahid Ali, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique

Japan (Playing XI): Kendel Fleming(c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Anand, Benjamin Ito Davis, Charles Hinze, Declan Suzuki, Eesam Rahman, Wataru Miyauchi(w), Ibrahim Takahashi, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Shoma Slater

Also Read: UAE vs Japan Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier

UAE Vs Japan, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: Squads

United Arab Emirates Squad: Jonathan Figy, Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra(w), Muhammad Irfan, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Zahid Ali, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Aryansh Sharma, Muhammad Farooq, Basil Hameed

Related Content
Related Content

Japan Squad: Kendel Fleming(c), Abhishek Anand, Lachlan Lake, Eesam Rahman, Benjamin Ito Davis, Ibrahim Takahashi, Charles Hinze, Declan Suzuki, Alexander Patmore(w), Makoto Taniyama, Shoma Slater, Abdul Samad, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Wataru Miyauchi, Reo Sakurano Thomas

UAE Vs Japan, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the UAE Vs Japan, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier match 18 be played?

The UAE Vs Japan, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier match 18 will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on Thursday, October 16, 2025 at 4:00pm IST.

Where will the UAE Vs Japan, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier match 18 be telecast and live streamed?

The UAE Vs Japan, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier match 18 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Alana Provides 4th Wicket To AUS-W, Sultana Departs

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score, Round One Day 2 Updates: Patidar Scores Century, Hooda Also Reaches 3-Figure Mark

  3. Australia Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: BAN-W To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

  4. Kane Williamson Named Lucknow Super Giants Strategic Advisor Ahead Of IPL 2026

  5. NZ Vs ENG, 1st T20I: England Name Playing XI For Christchurch Opener With Harry Brook As Captain

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  2. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  3. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  4. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  5. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Women In RSS: A Paradoxical Puzzle

  2. Prashant Kishor Opts Out Of Contesting From Raghopur: A Strategic Retreat Or Political Realism?

  3. Not Against Hindi, But Imposition’: DMK Reaffirms Tamil Priority Amid Rumours Of Ban

  4. Ashley Tellis Arrest By FBI Triggers Political Debate In India

  5. Day In Pics: October 15, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  2. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  3. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  4. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  5. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Feds Arrest Indian-American Defence Analyst Ashley Tellis

  2. Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s National Guard Deployment in Chicago

  3. Australia’s High Court Upholds Visa Ban On Candace Owens

  4. Gaza Ceasefire Tested: Israel Fires On Suspects In North Gaza

  5. Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi Confirmed Dead After Hamas Hostage Crisis

Latest Stories

  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals Thamma Will Be The First Film His Kids Can Watch

  2. Dhurandhar Title Track Out: The High-Energy Anthem From Ranveer Singh Starrer Is Pure Fire

  3. Will PM Modi Convince His 'good friend' In US To Not Withdraw From Paris Agreement: Jairam Ramesh

  4. Daily Horoscope For October 16, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Libra, Scorpio, And Pisces

  5. Man City Vs Everton Preview, Premier League 2025-26: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

  6. After A 100 Years, Can The RSS Sing A Different Tune?

  7. Student Crackdown In TISS Raises Alarm

  8. Bihar’s Ballot: Where Castes Collide And Dreams Hang By A Thread