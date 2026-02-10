T20 World Cup 2026: Why Muhammad Zohaib Was Sent Home Before UAE’s Tournament Opener Against New Zealand?

Zohaib’s departure comes as a setback for UAE’s preparation, especially after a mixed warm-up phase where the side was bowled out for just 81 against Italy. Zohaib, who debuted for UAE in May 2025 and has played 16 T20Is, has scored over 300 runs at a strike rate just above 100, and was seen as a flexible option across the order. His absence opens up a spot at the top, with 21-year-old Aryansh Sharma now confirmed to partner captain Muhammad Waseem at the top of the order for this match.