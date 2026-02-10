T20 World Cup 2026: Why Muhammad Zohaib Was Sent Home Before UAE’s Tournament Opener Against New Zealand?

  • UAE sent Muhammad Zohaib home on the eve of the New Zealand opener citing disciplinary reasons

  • The board has not revealed details, leaving fans guessing about the breach

  • His exit reshuffled the batting order and handed others a sudden opportunity

On the eve of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 opener against New Zealand national cricket team, the United Arab Emirates made a surprising squad change by sending batter Muhammad Zohaib back home for disciplinary reasons.

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the move just a day before the clash at Chepauk in Chennai, issuing a brief statement saying Zohaib would be removed from the squad and that further details would be shared at the appropriate time. The board has not elaborated publicly on the exact nature of the alleged breach, leaving fans and analysts to speculate as the team turns its attention to a tough Group D fixture.

Disciplinary Decision Clouds UAE World Cup Start

The ECB’s disciplinary action against Zohaib not only affects team balance but also brings focus on squad harmony ahead of the tournament. Media reports suggest that tensions had been simmering within the camp due to off-field behaviour, and Zohaib himself has hinted that his nationality may have influenced the decision, an allegation the ECB has yet to address.

Zohaib’s departure comes as a setback for UAE’s preparation, especially after a mixed warm-up phase where the side was bowled out for just 81 against Italy. Zohaib, who debuted for UAE in May 2025 and has played 16 T20Is, has scored over 300 runs at a strike rate just above 100, and was seen as a flexible option across the order. His absence opens up a spot at the top, with 21-year-old Aryansh Sharma now confirmed to partner captain Muhammad Waseem at the top of the order for this match.

New Zealand Vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2026: 1st Innings Report

In the first innings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the United Arab Emirates put together a competitive total of 173/6 in their 20 overs after opting to bat first. UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem led from the front with a well-paced 66 off 45 balls, anchoring the innings through key phases and keeping the scoreboard ticking despite regular breakthroughs. His innings featured clever rotation and timely boundaries that ensured momentum was maintained.

Contributions from Mayank Kumar earlier provided useful impetus, although late wickets from New Zealand’s Matt Henry. including dismissals of Sohaib Khan and Muhammad Arfan, slightly slowed the acceleration towards the end. The total gives UAE a solid platform to defend against a strong New Zealand chase.

