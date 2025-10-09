War 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR Starrer Spy Drama

War 2 OTT release date out: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's film was released in theatres on 14 August.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
  • War 2 was released in theatres on August 14

  • It stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani

  • The spy thriller has started streaming on OTT from today

War 2 OTT release: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer latest spy thriller War 2 has begun its digital journey, almost two months after its theatrical release. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, was released in theatres on August 14, ahead of Independence Day, and opened to lukewarm response from critics and audiences alike. Despite the star-studded cast, the film failed to live up to the expectations and the buzz it created before its release. Have a look at War 2 OTT release date and platform.

When and where to watch War 2 on OTT

Those who missed War 2 in theatres can now enjoy it on Netflix. The OTT giant on Wednesday (October 8) announced that the spy drama will be released on the platform on October 9. It is available for streaming in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.

Sharing War 2 OTT release date, the streamer wrote on social media, “Double the rage. Double the rampage. Ready for the War? Watch War 2, out 9 October on Netflix."

Many have expressed excitement to watch the film. Now, let's see how it will be received by the audience on OTT.

War 2 box office

War 2 faced challenges at the box office, and the poor reviews handicapped the film. Backed by Yash Raj Films, it was reportedly made on a budget of nearly Rs 400 crore. It had a nett collection of Rs 244.29 crore in India, while its worldwide gross collection stood at 364.9 crore.

It was criticised for its weak plot, screenplay and VFX. However, it garnered praise for its action sequences and performances.

