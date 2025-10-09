War 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR Starrer Spy Drama

War 2 OTT release: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer latest spy thriller War 2 has begun its digital journey, almost two months after its theatrical release. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, was released in theatres on August 14, ahead of Independence Day, and opened to lukewarm response from critics and audiences alike. Despite the star-studded cast, the film failed to live up to the expectations and the buzz it created before its release. Have a look at War 2 OTT release date and platform.