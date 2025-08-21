War 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR Starrer Fails To Cross Rs 200 Crore Mark By Small Margin

War 2 First Week Collection: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's spy drama collected Rs 5.75 crore on Day 7.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
War 2 box office collection
War 2 box office collection Day 7 Photo: IMDb
Summary
Summary of this article

  • War 2 failed to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in the first week of its release

  • It earned only Rs 5.75 crore on Day 7

  • The spy thriller starred Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in key roles

War 2 debuted last Thursday (August 14) with Coolie, ahead of Independence Day. It earned Rs 52 crore nett in India on Day 1, as per a report in Sacnilk, and peaked on Day 2, when it made Rs 57.85 crore across India, and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in two days of its release. Collections significantly dropped on Saturday and Sunday, as the spy thriller collected Rs 33.25 crore and Rs 32.65 crore. It failed to cross the double-century benchmark by a small margin in its first week.

War 2 box office collection Day 7

On its first Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Ayan Mukerji's directorial saw a sharp dip in its earnings as it raked in Rs 8.75 crore, Rs 9 crore and Rs 5.75 crore, respectively. The total collection of War 2 in India stands at Rs 199.25 crore nett, across all languages.

Kabir (Hritik Roshan) and Vikram (N.T. Rama Rao Jr.) In War 2 (2025) - IMDB
War 2 Review | Hrithik & NTR Jr’s Homoerotic Tension The Only Explosion In A Punctured Plot

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Here's the day-wise box office collection of War 2

Day 1- Rs 52 crore

Day 2 - Rs 57.85 crore

Day 3 - Rs 33.25 crore

Day 4 - Rs 32.65 crore

Day 5 - Rs 8.75 crore

Day 6 - Rs 9 crore

Day 7 - Rs 5.75 crore

First week total collection - Rs 199.25 crore

Coolie box office collection Day 7 - X
Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth Starrer Crosses Lifetime Domestic Earnings Of Vettaiyan

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

War 2's worldwide collection stands at Rs 306.00 crore in seven days. The sequel to 2019's War, the second instalment received mostly negative reviews. It has been criticised for its weak plot, screenplay and VFX. However, it garnered praise for its action sequences and performances.

Given the hype, the Yash Raj Films-backed project failed to live up to the expectations. The negative reviews deeply affected War 2's box office collections.

Published At:
Tags

