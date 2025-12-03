Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon's Film Witnesses A Surge; Crosses Rs 70 Crore Mark

Tere Ishk Mein has crossed the Rs 70 crore mark in five days of its release.
Dhanush-Kriti Sanon starrer is now eyeing to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club this week itself.
Directed by Aanand L Rai, the romantic drama marks Dhanush and Kriti's first collaboration.
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon's romantic drama had a phenomenal start at the box office and witnessed a surge over the weekend. The collection dropped on its first Monday (Day 4), but it bounced back on the fifth day by earning in double digits. It has crossed the Rs 70 crore mark in five days and is expected to enter the Rs 100 crore mark this week itself. The Aanand L Rai-directorial has become the 5th highest-grossing film of the year.
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 5
According to Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein earned Rs 16 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 17 crore on Day 2 and Rs 19 crore on Day 3. On its first Monday (Day 4), the collection dropped by 53.95% as it earned only Rs 8.75 and on Day 5, it witnessed a growth by collecting Rs 10.25 crore, taking the total box office collection to Rs 71 crore. The Hindi version of the film earned Rs 67.75 crore, and Rs 3.25 crore came from the Tamil version.
It had an overall 24.93% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday. Morning shows recorded an 11.84% occupancy rate, and increased during the afternoon and evening shows with 21.84% and 25.97% respectively. Night shows recorded the maximum footfall of 40.08%.
About Tere Ishk Mein
Set in Benaras, Tere Ishk Mein is an emotionally charged love story of Mukti (played by Sanon), and Shankar (played by Dhanush). It shows how passion turns painful when it is filled with raw and intense emotions.
The film is produced by T-Series, and Colour Yellow, and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav.