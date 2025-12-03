Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon's Film Witnesses A Surge; Crosses Rs 70 Crore Mark

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon's romantic drama had a phenomenal start at the box office and witnessed a surge over the weekend. The collection dropped on its first Monday (Day 4), but it bounced back on the fifth day by earning in double digits. It has crossed the Rs 70 crore mark in five days and is expected to enter the Rs 100 crore mark this week itself. The Aanand L Rai-directorial has become the 5th highest-grossing film of the year.