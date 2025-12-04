Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 6: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Globally Despite A Dip

Tere Ishk Mein has entered the Rs 100 crore club worldwide.
It is expected to achieve the milestone in India by the end of this weekend.
The film marks Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's first film together.
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon starrer witnessed its first major decline in its numbers on the first Wednesday (Day 6) since its release. However, it has entered the Rs 100 crore club globally in less than a week. It is still shy of hitting that milestone in India. The Aanand L Rai-directorial has crossed the Rs 75 crore mark in the domestic market.
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 6 (India)
According to Sacnilk, the film had a solid start of Rs 16 crore, followed by Rs 17 crore on Day 2 and Rs 19 crore on Day 3. On its first Monday, Tere Ishk Mein witnessed its first major dip by earning Rs 8.75 crore and saw an improvement on Tuesday, collecting Rs 10.25 crore. On Wednesday, the romantic drama earned Rs 6.85 crore, taking the total box office collection to Rs 77.85 crore.
Tere Ishk Mein worldwide collection
The India gross earning stands at Rs 92.65 crore. The film has raked in Rs 8.50 crore from its overseas collection, taking the worldwide collection to Rs 101.15 crore.
Tere Ishk Mein opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.
An excerpt from Outlook India's review on Tere Ishk Mein reads: "The film’s pacing is a rollercoaster that mostly forgets to thrill. Glimpses of strong sequences soar briefly before nosediving spectacularly—planes in the trailers would be jealous. Its attempt to juggle patriotism, romantic redemption, a dash of violence-meets-peace, and the man-child’s metamorphosis collapses under its own ambition. Each storyline fizzles just when it promises impact, leaving the audience more eager for the credits than the plot, quietly wondering if the next twist might actually stick—or at least make sense."